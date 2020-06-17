30 Rock cast announce reunion special

We're so excited for this!

The stars of 30 Rock are reuniting for a one-off special.

The show’s original cast, including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan, will take part in a remotely-filmed reunion show – to promote NBC’s upcoming programming.

The reunion special will air on NBC in the US on July 16.

30 Rock was created by Tina Fey, and originally aired on NBC from 2006 to 2013.

Executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said: “We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC. To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

The event will air on NBC, and then will be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC.

