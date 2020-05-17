2FM’s Tracy Clifford admits she was ‘dreading’ her wedding day – as she’s forced to postpone

The radio star is among a group of 'Covid brides'

2FM’s Tracy Clifford admits she was ‘dreading’ her wedding day – as...

2FM presenter Tracy Clifford has admitted she was “dreading” her wedding day – after she was forced to postpone her nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The radio host was due to marry her longtime love Mark this weekend, but had to cancel her big day due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Tracy, 39, dressed in an all-white jumpsuit and headpiece, as she marked the day at home in a special way.

“10 weeks on and I still get flashes of ‘WTF?? Is this actually happening??? Lives, plans, basically the whole of 2020 is at the mercy of this thing,” she wrote.

“I hope that if you are reading this, that you are ok and if you work in the healthcare system I am bowing down to you 🙌🙏

😭

“Mark and I are so so fortunate that ALL our family and friends are in good health thank God🙏 so we really are the lucky ones in all of this 💗💗🤞

“However, the pair of us were dreading yesterday the 15th of May …the day we were supposed to get married. 💗

“I was willing it to be cold too, so that was my fault, sorry 😂. Both of us kept it from our fam and friends that we weren’t looking forward to the date because ya know, theres a GLOBAL PANDEMIC.”

The radio DJ added that the couple had been shown a huge “amount of love” from their close friends and family on the day that should have been their wedding.

The couple even got sent “bubbles,flowers, cocktail sets, pictures, food vouchers.There were radio shout outs🙌, cards, endless texts and calls.”

“If you are dreading a date for something momentous for you that ain’t happening anymore I hope you are ok and that you feel the feelings. It’s the only way to feel better. I learned a life lesson yesterday. People are amazing😭💗 and that weeds can always be turned into flower crowns.🌸🌺🌼🌻,” she ended the post.

Tracy is now what is being dubbed a ‘Covid bride’, women who have had to postpone their original wedding date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It comes after popular blogger Kelly Fitzsimons spoke to Goss.ie about having a wedding day at home during the pandemic.

