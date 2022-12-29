2FM stars line out for Johnny Smacks’ secret wedding

A host of RTÉ 2FM stars lined out for Johnny Smacks’ secret wedding on December 28.

The 2 Johnnies star, whose real name is Johnny McMahon, married his longterm girlfriend Annie on Wednesday.

The couple hosted their wedding reception in Hotel Kilkenny, after tying the knot in his native Cahir in Co. Tipperary.

Johnny’s best friend and co-host, Johnny B, stood as his best man for the occasion.

The couple decorated the ballroom with white cherry blossom trees, and the newlyweds hilariously themed their tables after characters from EastEnders.

A host of familiar faces were spotted at the reception, including The 2 Johnnies producer Maura Fay, and 2FM presenters Tracy Clifford and Emma Power.

Johnny B’s influencer girlfriend Shauna Lindsay was also in attendance, weeks after the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Shauna and Johnny B were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

Check out more behind the scenes snaps from the reception below:

The 2 Johnnies started their hit podcast, appropriately titled The 2 Johnnies Podcast, in February 2018.

Earlier this year, the pair landed themselves a new drivetime show Drive it with The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2FM, which airs from 3pm until 6pm on Monday to Friday.

The Tipperary natives have also had two successful RTÉ shows titled The 2 Johnnies Do America, and The 2 Johnnies Do America… again!