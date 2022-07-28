2FM Breakfast hosts Doireann, Donncha and Carl celebrate boost in listeners in latest JNLR figures

RTÉ 2FM have revealed their latest JNLR figures for the period July 2021 – June 2022.

321,000 listeners tune in to RTÉ 2FM every weekday, and the station has a weekly reach figure of 702,000 of Adults 15+ (+4,000 BoB).

The Joint National Listenership Report delivered good news for 2FM Breakfast hosts Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

The trio, who won Best Radio Show at The Gossies earlier this year, are now entertaining 123,000 listeners every morning – with 9,000 more tuning in since the last book.

Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM also delivers to an audience of 138,000 listeners, while Tracy Clifford on 2FM has 127,000 listeners.

Meanwhile, Drive It with The 2 Johnnies has 122,000 listeners.

The 2 Johnnies replaced Jenny Greene in the coveted drivetime slot of 3-6pm back in February, after she announced her departure from the station.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy and RTÉ 2FM said: “A very good book for 2FM.”

“Doireann, Donncha and Carl have had a stunning result and the 2 Johnnies look to be doing really well which augurs well for the next survey.”