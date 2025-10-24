21% of people plan to ‘spoil their vote’ in presidential election as Catherine Connolly emerges as early favourite

In a poll run by Goss.ie on Friday morning, 21% of people said they planned to “spoil their vote” in the Irish presidential election, while Catherine Connolly emerged as an early favourite to win.

People across Ireland will vote to elect our next President on Friday, 24 October 2025, with polling taking place from 7am and 10pm.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term, but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

Only three candidates made it onto the final ballot this year – Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys, and former GAA manager Jim Gavin, who was backed by Fianna Fáil.

However, Mr Gavin withdrew from the election just a few weeks into his campaign, following reports that he owed €3,300 to a former tenant – which he has since repaid.

In a poll run by Goss.ie on Friday morning, 58% of people said they planned to vote for Catherine Connolly to be our next President.

Catherine Connolly is a sitting TD for Galway West and a former Leas-Cheann Comhairle (Deputy Speaker) of the Dáil.

Known for her principled and progressive approach to politics, she has long been an advocate for social justice, climate action, housing rights, and political accountability.

Running as an independent candidate, Catherine has secured the support of several left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Social Democrats.

She has also stated her intention to set an example of transparency in public office, even proposing to allocate part of the president’s salary toward the common good if elected.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly stated why she would be a better President than Heather Humphreys at the final presidental debate, and said: “I believe that I have the characteristics to make a President. I have the characteristics that reflect what the people value in Ireland want, care, compassion and solidarity, standing with those that have less.”

While Catherine appears to be the early favourite, 21% of people who took part in the poll said they planned to spoil their vote.

The Spoil the Vote campaign has been lead by people who are unhappy with the candidates on the ballot, and they have been encouraging voters to spoil their ballot papers deliberately as an act of defiance.

Meanwhile, 14% of people said they would be voting for Heather Humphreys in the election.

Heather Humphreys is a former Minister for Social Protection and has previously held several key cabinet positions, including those related to rural affairs and community development.

Her presidential campaign has been centred on the promise of being a “unifying force” for the nation. She has committed to “bringing the Áras to the people” and has publicly pledged to re-learn Irish in the Gaeltacht if elected. When asked why she would be a better president than Catherine Connolly, Heather said she “brings a lot of experience.” She also said she wants this country to be inclusive and stated she is not “far-left or far right.”

And despite his withdrawal from the election a number of weeks ago, 8% of people who took part in Goss.ie‘s poll said they still planned to vote for Jim on Friday.

Ireland’s next President will help represent our country on the world stage and serve as a moral voice at home, so it’s important to use your vote wisely.

If you haven’t voted yet and you’re already registered, there’s still time to have your say until 10pm on Friday night.

Go to your assigned polling station with a valid ID and cast your vote.

Polling stations are often local schools or community buildings that are close to your registered address.

If you do not receive a polling information card, that does not mean that you cannot vote.

You can use www.checktheregister.ie or you can call your local authority to see if you are on the register, and where your polling station is.

It is very important to remember that you can only vote at the polling station listed on your polling information card.

You don’t need to bring your polling information card with you to vote but you must bring a form of valid ID.

To vote in the Irish presidential election, you must: Be an Irish citizen, be aged 18 or over on polling day, and be ordinarily resident in Ireland.

Unlike local or European elections in Ireland, only Irish citizens can vote for the President.

Permanent residents, EU citizens, and British citizens living in Ireland are not eligible to vote in the presidential election unless they hold Irish citizenship.

See everything you need to know about how to vote here.