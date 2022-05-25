Popular online fashion retailer Club L London launches dedicated Irish website

Popular online fashion retailer Club L London have launched a dedicated Irish website.

www.clubllondon.ie is the go-to destination for accessible luxury, unique designs and unrivalled quality, offering prom and occasionwear, AM-to-PM apparel, and maternity, bridal, and resort collections.

Club L London are experts in statement designs, iconic silhouettes and luxury embellishments, and their collections are all designed with the confident, glamorous and fashion-savvy woman in mind.

The website will offer 2-3 working day delivery in Ireland, and the collection price ranges from €20-€500.

Katie Randev, Founder and CEO at Club L London commented on the launch; “Like most brands, we have come up against our fair share of obstacles in the last 24 months and whilst we have still managed to achieve exceptional growth.”

“Launching a dedicated website for Ireland is an investment I am proud of and believe is necessary to ensure our customers can shop with the convenience they deserve. It has been a long time coming and I am thrilled to be expanding our Club L family.”

Check out the new Irish website here.