Krispy Kreme are offering 50% off for frontline workers in Ireland

Are you a frontline worker and a Krispy Kreme fan?

Well for the next two Wednesday’s in January, Krispy Kreme wants to show its support for frontline workers in Ireland with a special offer to thank them for keeping us safe!

The Krispy Kreme Community Heroes initiative recognizes those playing their part in communities and bringing smiles along the way.

This Wednesday (January 19th) and next Wednesday (January 26th), frontline workers can enjoy 50% off a dozen box of made fresh daily, melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts that Krispy Kreme is famous for!

The offer is available at Blanchardstown & Swords Pavilions Krispy Kreme stores and the Krispy Kreme Rocket at Dundrum Town Centre.

Those who work for the HSE fire fighters, the social care sector, Gardaí and The Defense Forces can avail of the offer.

To redeem a customer must show valid emergency services ID, including HSE, social care, fire, gardai, defence forces.

The offer is limited to one dozen purchase and can be redeemed no more than once per person, per day.