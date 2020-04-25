It's been two years since the series aired

Where are the Love Island 2018 cast now?

The 2018 series of Love Island was definitely one of our favourites.

The series, which was won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, featured plenty of drama – and attracted a lot of new Irish viewers.

Two years on, we’re taking a look at what the Islanders are up to now:

Jack Fincham

Jack was crowned the winner of Love Island alongside Dani Dyer back in 2018, but like lots of Love Island couples, the pair have since broken up.

Since then, Jack has kept his face out there by appearing on a number of TV shows, including Celebs Go Dating, and he’s maintained over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Before appearing on Love Island, Jack was a proud pen-salesman and he has since launched his own brand of stationary.

Jack has also become a father since winning the show.

The reality star welcomed a daughter named Blossom back in January, with a friend he has known for years.

Although he is not with the baby’s mother, the two have been co-parenting.

Dani Dyer

Dani has also maintained a successful TV career since winning Love Island.

Alongside numerous TV appearances, Dani hosted a dating show called True Love or Lies alongside her famous dad Danny Dyer.

And in an attempt to dip her toe into acting, Dani also starred in The Nativity musical last year.

The Love Island favourite also has a foot in the fashion and beauty world, as she launched her own range of products with In The Style, and Irish beauty brand SOSU.

On top of all that, the reality star has also released her own book, titled ‘What Would Dani Do?’, which is all about her life and the lessons she’s learned.

The brunette has also found love again with her former lover Sammy Kimmence – who she actually dated before joining Love Island.

Laura Anderson

Laura was the runner up of the series, however her relationship with Paul Knops didn’t last long after filming ended.

The reality star now has her own podcast called First with BBC Sounds, where she talks to young inspirational people about real topics.

She has also spoken about the dangers of cosmetic surgery, and has been open about getting a breast reduction.

The star is also influencing on social media with brands like LA Lox and Missy Empire, and has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Wes Nelson

Wes was a major source of drama on Love Island when he dumped Laura Anderson for newcomer Megan Barton Hanson.

The 22-year-old continued to date Megan after Love Island, but their relationship crumbled after he signed up to appear on Dancing On Ice in 2019.

Wes was accused of getting close to his skating partner Vanessa Bauer, and the tension eventually caused him to split from Megan.

A few months later, Wes stated dating Love Island 2019 star Arabella Chi.

While dating Arabella, Wes wowed fans on The X Factor: Celebrity, in a band called No Love Lost with fellow islanders Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

The band has since split, but it’s believed Wes is working on a solo career.

Wes has also recently split from Arabella after a nine-month romance, so he’s officially back on the market.

Megan Barton Hanson

Since Love Island ended, Megan has continued to grow her online fan base.

She has been open about her experiences with mental health, and has promoted campaigns on subjects like body image and self-confidence.

The 25-year-old, who has over 1.8 million Instagram followers, is influencing on social media – and is the current face of Ann Summers.

As for her love life – Megan has been dating songwriter Chelcee Grimes since last year.

Alex George

Alex George aka Dr. Alex has returned to life as an A&E doctor since his appearance on Love Island.

The star regularly shares his medical knowledge on social media, and has been praised for opening up about life on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Alex also has his own YouTube channel, and has been sharing real and honest updates from inside his hospital about the coronavirus.

And despite being unlucky in love on the show, Dr Alex has been dating actress and dancer Amelia Bath since last year.

Georgia Steel

Georgia will forever be known for being “loyal”.

Since her time on Love Island, Georgia has been influencing on social media, and has appeared on shows like Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach.

During her time on Ex On The Beach, Georgia fell in love with Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard, and the couple got engaged after just one month of dating.

But sadly their romance didn’t last long as the pair recently parted ways.

Adam Collard

Adam was definitely the bad boy of Love Island’s 2018 series.

The personal trainer brutally dumped Rosie Williams for Zara McDermott in the villa, and the pair enjoyed an eight month romance on the outside world – before calling it quits in 2019.

After splitting from Zara, Adam famously dated Irish influencer Sarah Godfrey, but their romance only lasted a few month.

Since finding fame on Love Island, Adam has also thrown himself into the fitness world and regularly shares his workouts with his one million Instagram followers.

The star recently launched The Adam Collard Sculpt Academy to help people achieve their workout goals – and an app, podcast and blog are also in the works.

Eyal Booker

Since Love Island ended, Eyal has been enjoying the showbiz lifestyle – appearing on TV shows, getting paid for appearances, and attending red carpet events.

As we mentioned before, Eyal wowed fans on The X Factor: Celebrity last year, in a band called No Love Lost with fellow islanders Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Wes Nelson.

Eyal has also continued to pursue a career as a model, appearing in campaigns for a number of brands.

On top of all that, the 28-year-old has found love with Delilah Hamilton, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna – and the two have been dating for over a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E Y A L B O O K E R (@eyalbooker) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

Samira Mighty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samira Mighty (@samiramighty) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

Samira famously left Love Island to follow her heart after her partner Frankie Foster was booted off the show.

The two romantically reunited and Frankie even asked Samira to be his girlfriend live on AfterSun.

However, things went sour when Frankie was caught up in a number of cheating scandals, leading to the two splitting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samira Mighty (@samiramighty) on Apr 8, 2020 at 3:52am PDT

As well as appearing on The X Factor: Celebrity, Samira has been influencing online and has used her platform to speak out about important issues.

The star has also been open about how Love Island negatively affected her mental health, and how she struggled to deal with her newfound fame and life structure.

Kendall-Rae Knight

Although Kendall didn’t stay in the villa for long, she has been hugely successful following her stint on the show.

The 28-year-old has been spending her time growing her online followers, modelling, travelling and making TV appearances.

Kendall is also dating professional footballer Andrew Hughes, and the pair appear to be smitten.

Hayley Hughes

Hayley baffled the nation with her comments on Brexit during her time in the villa, but she has since attempted to brush up on her political knowledge, and even appeared on BBC’s The Daily Politics.

Since leaving the show, Hayley dated DJ Tom Zanetti but they have since broke up.

Like most islanders, the star has been influencing online and collaborating with fashion brands.

Ellie Brown

Ellie has had a very eventful life since leaving the Love Island villa.

The blonde beauty found love with millionaire Charlie Brake on the show, but their romance turned sour after she accused him of cheating on her.

Following their dramatic break up, the pair both appeared on the celebrity version of Ex On The Beach.

Rather than getting back together, Ellie moved on with her Ex On The Beach co-star Michael Griffiths – who appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The pair started dating late last year, but their romance has been on-and-off ever since.

Rosie Williams

Since leaving Love Island, Rosie has been enjoying her success and revealed on This Morning that in the month after Love Island – she earned more than she would have in a year working as a solicitor.

Rosie has settled into the fashion world since leaving the villa, and is constantly showing off her style on Instagram.

She has also recently designed her own brand of clothing, which is launching very soon.

Jack Fowler

Although Jack arrived to the villa late, he won over the public pretty quickly.

He coupled up with surfer chick Laura Crane during his time in the villa, but sadly they went their separate ways just a few months after they finished filming.

Jack has since been promoting fashion brands on Instagram, and has appeared on a variety of TV shows.

More recently he has launched his own music career – which is hardly surprising seeing as he would often break into song during his time in the villa.

Alexandra Cane

Alexandra fell hard for Alex George on the show, and viewers were not impressed when the doctor friend-zoned her.

Since leaving Love Island, Alexandra has done incredibly well and has truly taken over social media.

The star has gained 1.4 million followers on her personal Instagram account and has since created three other pages – home, travel and fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Cane (@alexandralouise__) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

After Love Island, Alexandra embarked on a fitness journey and and she often talks about how far she’s come physically and mentally.

Alexandra now calls herself Mrs Motivation, and recently launched her own fitness plan, which promises to transform your body in 90 days.

Zara McDermott

Things didn’t work out for Zara and Adam after Love Island, but Zara is now in a seemingly happy relationship with Sam Thompson.

Having landed a role on E4’s Made In Chelsea alongside her new beau, Zara also keeps herself busy working as an influencer, collaborating with fashion brands like Oh Polly.

The star also overcame her fear of singing in public when she appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity earlier this year, alongside fellow Love Island stars Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson and Eyal Booker.

Sam Bird

Since the Love Island Christmas special, we haven’t seen a huge amount of Sam Bird on our screens.

The reality star is now pursuing a career in music as a DJ/producer, and recently released his new single.

Sam has also found love since leaving the villa, as he’s now dating MTV star Kailah Casillas.

Josh Denzel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Denzel (@joshdenzel) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

Although Josh and Kaz Crossley seemed like a power couple in the villa, things didn’t work out on the outside – and the pair eventually broke up.

Josh was a digital presenter before he entered the villa and he has since continued that line of work, and is currently working with BBC Sport.

Kaz Crossley

Since Love Island, Kaz has been making a name for herself as an online influencer.

She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram where she shares beauty, fitness and fashion content, and she has also launched her own brand of headbands called KazBands.

Kaz also famously dated Love Island 2017 star Theo Campbell, but it’s understood she dumped him earlier this year.