The show came to an end back in 2017

Where are the cast of Pretty Little Liars now?

It’s hard to believe that it has been exactly a decade since Pretty Little Liars was first aired on our screens.

The teen drama was a phenomenon – and fans were obsessed with the mysteries and secrets that Alison, Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer had to face.

After the show came to an end in 2017, the stars of the series went on to pursue other projects.

So to mark the show’s ten-year anniversary, we’re taking a look at what the cast are up to now:

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson played the fashionable Hanna Marin on the show.

After PLL came to an end, the actress starred in the American drama Her Smell in 2018, and met her now ex-girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

The couple dated for almost two years, however, they called it quits earlier this year after their relationship “ran its course”.

The 30-year-old has since sparked rumours she’s dating rapper G-Eazy, after they were spotted looking cosy in Los Angeles last month.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale starred as the studious Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, who famously had a fling with her teacher Ezra Fitz.

After the show ended, the 30-year-old landed another TV role, playing Stella Abbott in Life Sentence.

Lucy has also starred in a number of movies since 2017 – including The Unicorn, Truth or Dare and Dude.

More recently, the actress landed the role of Katy Keene in Riverdale’s new spinoff series, which airs on the CW.

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell played dedicated swimmer Emily Fields in PLL.

After the show came to an end, Shay continued to work in the television industry, and starred in the popular Netflix series You in 2018.

The Canadian actress also has her own YouTube channel, which has over 4 million subscribers.

Shay uses her YouTube channel to document her life, including the birth of her first child Atlas Noa – who she welcomed with her boyfriend Matte Babel in October 2019.

Troian Bellisario

Troian Belisario played the smart and ruthless Spencer Hastings in PLL.

In 2017, the actress starred in, wrote, and produced a film called Feed, and she also featured in Clara and Where’d You Go, Bernadette.

The following year, Troian welcomed a baby girl with her Suits star husband Patrick J. Adams.

Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer

The central character of the show, Alison DiLaurentis, was portrayed by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer.

After PLL came to an end in 2017, Sasha appeared on Dancing With The Stars in the US, and the following year she married her husband Hudson Sheaffer in Ireland.

In 2019, Sasha reprised her role as Alison in spin off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, but the show was cancelled by Freeform after just one season.

The actress also recently announced she’s expecting her first child in a sweet post on Instagram.

Ian Harding

Aria’s love interest Ezra Fitz was portrayed by Ian Harding. Shortly after Pretty Little Liars ended, the actor released a memoir called Odd Birds, and he went on to play a recurring role on Chicago Med as Phillip Davis in 2019. He also appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie Ford v Ferrari. As for his love life – Ian has been dating photographer and set designer Sophie Hart since 2011. Janel Parrish One of the show’s shadiest characters was Mona Vandarwaal, played by Janel Parrish. After PLL came to an end in 2017, Janel starred in the popular Netflix film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and it’s much-anticipated sequel. Like Sasha Pieterse, Janel also reprised her role as Mona in spin off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists in 2019, but the show was cancelled by Freeform after just one season.