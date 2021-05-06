Viewers react to Netflix’s latest ‘must-watch’ true crime series The Sons of Sam

The four-part series is about one of the most notorious serial killers in US history

Viewers react to Netflix’s latest ‘must-watch’ true crime series The Sons of...

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness joined Netflix on Wednesday, and it is already getting rave reviews from viewers.

The four-part series is about one of the most notorious serial killers in US history – David Berkowitz.

From the summer of 1976 until August the following year, Berkowitz was behind eight separate attacks that left 6 dead and 10 wounded.

Christened by the media as the .44 Caliber Killer, he was eventually captured and pled guilty to the crimes, but he later claimed that he didn’t act alone.

His crimes grew into a lifelong obsession for author and journalist Maury Terry, who was convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

The limited series is the number one trending flick on Netflix at the moment, and viewers have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it.

One viewer tweeted: “Just finished The Sons of Sam on Netflix. Must watch. Especially if you are into conspiracy theories. Absolutely thought provoking and intriguing exploratory narrative that delves deep into the cases beyond the surface.”

Another wrote: “Watching Netflix’s ‘The Sons of Sam’ documentary series, it’s legit addictively chilling. It’s also definitely recommended viewing.”

Just finished The Sons of Sam on Netflix. Must watch. Especially if you are into conspiracy theories. Absolutely thought provoking and intriguing exploratory narrative that delves deep into the cases beyond the surface. — Joey Wilkinson 🏁 (@AssassinateHate) May 5, 2021

Watching Netflix's "The Sons of Sam:" documentary series, it's legit addictively chilling. It's also definitely recommended viewing. pic.twitter.com/TuTqgvMAts — I Care 🇺🇲 😷 (@MN__Blue) May 6, 2021

Just finished watching the sons of sam on Netflix and just WOW! So interesting! Completely worth a watch! Great job! @joshzeman — RyanKW90 (@RyanKW90) May 5, 2021

This The Sons Of Sam documentary is wild. — Bradley Milne (@Darbmilne) May 5, 2021

ok i’m hooked on The Sons of Sam on #Netflix ! no sleep for me — Fatma (@boniii86) May 5, 2021

The sons of sam documentary is just intriguing to watch — Ernest Ngugi (@ernest__ngugi) May 5, 2021

The Sons of Sam. 10/10. highly recommend. https://t.co/93x0190Jt3 — Nay (@NayyNay_) May 5, 2021

The Sons Of Sam: A Decent Into Darkness is fucking phenomenal. Netflix knocked it out the park with that Docuseries — brad 🦍 (@MaddVillainyy) May 5, 2021