The streaming platform officially launched in Ireland back in March

Two HUGE movies have just been added to Disney+

Two major movies have just been added to Disney+.

Frozen 2 and Hamilton are now available to watch on the popular streaming service, just in time for the weekend.

The broadway sensation Hamilton is an award-winning musical which focuses on the life of Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury in America.

The filmed version of the show, which was recorded back in June 2016, features the original cast, including creator and writer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The original recording cost The Walt Disney Company a total of $75 million for the rights to broadcast it.

The musical phenomenon has won numerous awards over the years, including multiple Tony Awards, a GRAMMY Award, an Olivier Award and a Pulitzer Prize.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2, which has been named as the biggest animated movie of all time, also landed on Disney+ today.

The sequel focuses on the beloved sisters Elsa and Anna as they embark on a quest of self-discovery to save the kingdom of Arendelle.

When the movie was released in November 2019, it made a staggering $1.32 billion at the box office.

The film franchise features big names such as Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the releases on Twitter.

“What could be better at 8am on a Friday morning?” one fan tweeted.

Frozen 2 is on Disney Plus today and that will probably be the highlight of my friday i won’t even lie 😄🌀❄️ pic.twitter.com/zYKUsuTACf — john. (@_JohnGDavison) July 3, 2020

“Frozen 2 is on Disney Plus today and that will probably be the highlight of my friday i won’t even lie 😄🌀,” another viewer wrote.

The news comes after Disney Plus recently confirmed that its streaming quality restrictions had been lifted.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.