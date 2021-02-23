Top Irish coaches team up for virtual event to raise funds for Women’s Aid

Top Irish coaches team up for virtual event to raise funds for...

A host of top Irish coaches and professionals have teamed up for a virtual event in aid of Women’s Aid.

Women’s Aid is a leading national organisation that has been working in Ireland to stop domestic violence against women and children since 1974.

Saturday Strong takes place on February 27, with live classes, workshops and talks taking place via Zoom from 8am until 1pm.

There will be yoga and Pilates sessions, a brunch cook-along celebrity chef Sinead Delahunty, and much more.

Some of the professionals taking part in the event include postnatal coach Aoife MacNeill, Go With The Flow Coaching founder Sinead Brophy, Unit 1 Training Facility owner Claire Mc Glynn and oyga teacher Fabiana Mizzoni.

Tilt Yoga founder Anna Pfeifer, Pilates instructor Audrey O’Connor, specialist Pelvic Health Physiotherapist Helen Keeble, physiotherapist Niamh Brennan and obstetrician and gynaecologist Sarah J Murphy will also be running virtual classes.

Ticket sales are donation based with every cent going to Women’s Aid, and tickets are available to purchase HERE.