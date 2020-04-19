Top DIY beauty treatments to try at home

Treat yourself to these simple homemade recipes this weekend

With hair salons and beauty parlours closed all around the country, all this time indoors can mess up your beauty regime.

However, now is the perfect time to try new and creative ways to feel like you’re at a spa in your own home.

We have listed the top DIY beauty treatments that you can create from the contents of your kitchen:

The Tropical Face Mask

This exotic face mask will give you the boost you need this weekend.

With bananas rich in potassium, the fruit helps moisturise your skin and leaves it looking and feeling softer. It is also good for treating acne and black spots.

For this treatment, you will need one-half of a banana, a tablespoon of orange juice and a tablespoon of honey.

Mash the banana in a bowl and mix the orange juice and honey with it. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

A lovely fruity treat!

Avocado Hair Mask

Who doesn’t love avocados?

Not only are they super delicious, but avocados help to soothe the scalp and promote long, strong and healthy hair growth.

For this mask, you will need one avocado, one egg yolk, three tablespoons of olive oil and one tablespoon of honey.

To make the mask, mash the peeled avocado in a bowl and add the egg yolk, olive oil and honey. Mix the ingredients until they are all blended into one another and you’re good to go.

Let the mask sit on your hair for 20 minutes to a half an hour and then wash it off in the shower.

A Zesty Lip Scrub

If your lips are still dry from the winter months, try this simple lip scrub.

All you need for this recipe is a teaspoon of lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of olive oil and 10 teaspoons sugar.

To make the scrub, mix the ingredients in a small bowl until you get one consistency and apply to your lips. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off.

This mixture is amazing as you can use it for more than one treatment. Store it in a jar and use it for another spa day.

A win-win!

Coffee Scrub

Attention all coffee lovers! If you’re a coffee addict, then this treatment is definitely for you.

Coffee is a natural exfoliator that helps reduce cellulite on the skin and gives it a more even tone look.

For this scrub, you will need one to two tablespoons of coconut oil, two tablespoons of sugar and, of course, two tablespoons of coffee. If you don’t have coconut oil at home, you can replace it with olive oil.

To make the mixture, you simply mix the ingredients thoroughly together and apply it gently to your face. Easy!

Below is a link to help you with a step by step tutorial.

Facial Steam

This treatment is probably the easiest and cheapest to try at home.

All you need for this DIY recipe is a medium-sized glass bowl, some hot water and a towel.

Place the hot water in the bowl and hold your face close with a towel over your head. Remain in this position for 5 to 10 minutes.

The Facial Steam will help open up the pores and cleanse them. It is also amazing for enhancing circulation in your skin.

For some extra fun, why not add in some slices of lemon or oranges for a zesty aroma or some lavender for that beautiful perfume smell.

Strawberry Inflammation Mask

This quick and easy strawberry mask will definitely brighten up your day.

Strawberries are packed with powerhouse antioxidants that fight inflammation. And the mask also has a very sweet scent.

You will need four strawberries and a tablespoon of honey.

Mash the strawberries into one consistency and then add the honey to the mixture.

Below is a post by digital creator Lee, who gives a step-by-step tutorial on the method.

Tea Eye Treatment

Tea-bags aren’t just for tea you know!

They are a great source to use for puffiness and redness in the eyes.

Steep two bags of tea in hot water for three to five minutes. Then, once warm, put the bags over each eye and cover with a soft cloth.

Why not sit back and enjoy a cup of tea during the homemade treatment.