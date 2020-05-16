The private content platform is very popular right now

This is why celebrities are joining x-rated subscription site OnlyFans

While businesses struggle to make ends meet, OnlyFans has exploded in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

OnlyFans has become seriously popular over the past year, and now celebrities like Kerry Katona and Blac Chyna are joining the phenomenon.

But the question on everyone’s mind is – how much are users earning on this raunchy site?

With that being said, we’ve listed the celebrities who have joined OnlyFans, and revealed much they are earning through their personal content.

Danielle Lloyd

Former beauty queen Danielle Lloyd has been open about how much she loves using the x-rated website.

The mother-of-four charges her subscribers $25 per month, and she also offers fans a chance to purchase saucy topless snaps of herself for $140.33.

Her bio reads: “Former Miss England, Miss GB and American playboy centre fold. Love working out keeping my body in shape recently had a Brazilian Bum. All pictures watermarks and copyright of Danielle Lloyd if used you sued.”

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona is the most recent celebrity to join the subscription platform.

The mother-of-five shared the news on Instagram this week, as she encouraged fans to subscribe to her account.

The 39-year-old is charging subscribers $24.99 a month, and she has already posted 74 photos and 4 videos on her feed.

Her bio reads: “Everyone insisted I got an account so here I am! Former glamour model and hit singer. Love working out and keeping in shape.”

Blac Chyna

She may be known for her stints on reality TV, but Blac Chyna has found other ways to make money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old is charging subscribers a whopping $50 a month to gain access to her OnlyFans account – which features some racy content.

The mother-of-two announced she had joined OnlyFans last month, when she posted a preview of a foot fetish video on her Instagram.

Megan Barton Hanson

She rose to fame on Love Island back in 2018, and now Megan Barton Hanson is making serious cash on OnlyFans.

Megan charges her subscribers $24.99 a month, or $63.72 for a three-month subscription.

Her bio reads: “So here it is… my official OnlyFans account! The only place where you can view exclusive content of me doing what I love. Working with great photographers, cute lingerie and maybe even the odd surprise guest…”

Katie Salmon

Another former Love Island contestant that has made her name on the platform is Katie Salmon.

The 23-year-old asks her subscribers to pay $16 a month to gain access to her content.

She has a total of 329 posts on her page, and over 21.6k likes.

Daniella Westbrook

Another celebrity who has gained many subscribers on OnlyFans is Daniella Westbrook.

The former Eastenders star charges subscribers $14.99 a month to gain access to her content.

She confirmed the news on Twitter last year, and at the time she admitted that she was receiving backlash using the x-rated site.