They come with chocolate, drinks and more!

This company is now delivering treat boxes for your zoom parties

With more and more Zoom parties taking place during lockdown, events entrepreneur Stephanie Ledigo has launched new party boxes – and we love the idea.

The Zoom Box just launched and is already a huge success in the UK – and now they are delivering to Ireland.

The boxes, based on the theme of your digital party vary from birthdays to hen and stag do’s and wine tastings. Each box contains items to theme your party or gift idea along with sweet treats, drinks and activities.

The company has been placing large orders with local businesses such as Cocoa Cabana in Ancoats, Two Brothers Coffee, Brewski, Nibble NQ and Derma Mcr skincare to name a few.

Stephanie who owns Manchester-based business GO PR and Events said: ” we are used to doing at least four celebration events a week and it was heartbreaking to see so many people missing out on their special occasions so we thought, why not bring the party to them.”

Stephanie added “a lot of companies are sending boxes to their staff to thank them for their hard work. It’s incredible!”

Options include having a bartender or cupcake creator on your zoom helping you create your perfect evening from your home.

Zoom Box covers the whole of the UK and Ireland and plan to scale the business to include international deliveries.

Orders can be placed via social media through Facebook and Instagram.

See more HERE.