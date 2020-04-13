If you have some money to splurge, you will love this

There is a massive sale on the Brown Thomas website today

Online shopping is now the ONLY way to shop, so when we see a sale we couldn’t be happier.

Right now Brown Thomas has a 30% sale on their website and a 20% sale on their beauty items, which ends at Midnight tonight.

It’s important to note, it could take up to 15 days for you to get your delivery, but it’s clear we all have a lot of time to wait!

From designer bags to makeup must-haves, see some of our favourite bits:

Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bag – €350

If you are a Marc Jacobs fan then you have to get yourself this bargain.

This crossbody bad is normally €500 but is now down to €350 thanks to the Brown Thomas sale.

Get this beauty for yourself right HERE.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation – €32

This foundation is a personal favourite of mine.

Down from €40 to €32, this foundation truly is like wearing a filter on your face and will have you looking picture-perfect.

Grab this right HERE.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Candle – €41.60

It’s rare to every see Jo Malone products on sale, so grab this while it’s hot.

Their popular 200g candle is now down from €52 to €41.60

You can get this lovely item right HERE.

Ray Bans – €164.60

As the weather gets better, now is a good time to stock up on your sunnies.

Whether you’re chilling in your backgarden, relaxing on your balcony or just want shades for when you go to the shops, Ray Ban is always the perfect brand.

The sunglasses are now down from €212 to €164.60. Grab them right HERE.

