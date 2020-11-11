The ULTIMATE Christmas Gift Guide For Beauty Lovers

Here are some of the best beauty buys out there

Christmas is fast approaching, which means (most of us) have already started gift shopping.

From new hairdryers to new makeup brushes, there’s so many amazing gifts out there for your loved ones – especially when it comes to beauty.

Whether you’ve got the cash to splash, or you’re looking for something nice on a budget, we’ve got a list of the perfect gifts for beauty lovers.

bBold The Big Bold Collection

This limited edition gift set from bBold is the perfect gift for fake tan fanatics.

Exclusive to Boots, The Big Bold Collection contains seven products – including Super Spritz Dark⁠, Smart Mousse⁠, Foolproof Lotion⁠, The Big Bold Bronzer⁠, Microfibre Glove, Exfoliating Mitt⁠, and a Super Size tanning bag.

The set is available to purchase here, and is currently reduced from €85 to €39.99!

LanaiBlo Hairdryer

A high-quality hairdryer is such a lovely present to receive at Christmas time!

LanaiBlo offer a range of lightweight professional hairdryers, and you can even get them personalised!

Available in six different colours (White, Pink, Black, Chrome, Rose Gold & Electric Candy) – you’re sure to find the perfect hairdryer for your loved-one.

Each model retails at €99.99, or else €114.99 if you want it personalised. You can shop the full range here.

No7 Skincare Stars Christmas Gift Set

No7’s Christmas gift sets always fly off the shelves in Boots every year, so make sure you nab this one early.

This gift set contains all you need to create the best version of you, including 11 of No7’s best selling products.

As one of Boots’ Star Gifts, it’s also reduced from €100 to €48 – meaning you will save €52.

You can purchase the gift set online right here.

MAC Boom Boom Wow Advent Calendar

MAC’s limited-edition 2020 advent calendar is the ultimate gift for any beauty lover this Christmas.

Bursting with 24 of MAC’s best-selling products, this gift set is worth over €300 – but you can nab it on LookFantastic for €141.45 (for a limited time only!)

Carter Beauty Cosmetics – Ultimate Christmas Bundle

If you want to gift some beauty bits on a budget this year, Carter Beauty Cosmetics have a range of affordable gift sets on offer this year.

You can save over €25 by purchasing their Ultimate Christmas Bundle – which contains three of their best-selling gift sets.

The bundle includes the Eyes Eyes Baby Christmas gift set, and two Merry Lipmas Lip Duo Crackers containing Word of Mouth Lipsticks and matching Free Speech Lip Tints in best-selling shades Bey and Saoirse.

You can pick up the bundle here for just €30.

InStyler Cerasilk Wand

InStyler are best known for their best-selling Rotating Iron, and now they’ve finally launched a professional curling wand for hair lovers.

The Cerasilk Wand protects hair from 92% of damage, and has been described as the “healthiest curling wand you will ever use” – thanks to it’s ceramic surface.

This amazing styling tool retails at €99.99, and is available to purchase here.

Iconic Bronze Shimmer Babes Gift Set

It’s no secret us Irish girls love fake tan… so there’s no doubt this Iconic Bronze gift set will make a great gift for any gal this Christmas.

This three-piece gift set contains everything you need to get a natural golden colour, including a full sized Dark Mousse, full sized Dark Instant Tan & a Shimmer Bronzer.

It retails at just €24, and is available to buy online here.

Voucher for Ceira Lambert Hair Salon

We’ve definitely learned to appreciate our hair appointments a lot more this year, after salons across the country were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With that being said, a voucher for a top hair salon like Ceira Lambert would make a great gift this Christmas, and you’ll be supporting a local Irish business too!

Your loved-one can put the voucher towards a set of luxury hair extensions, or they can simply use it for a future blowdry or cut and colour.

You can purchase a gift voucher online here.

Charlotte Tilbury – Pillow Talk Lip Secrets

A Charlotte Tilbury gift set is a no-brainer for any beauty lover this Christmas.

This set contains four lip products in Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk shade – including lip liner, matte lipstick, and two stunning glosses.

The Pillow Talk Lip Secrets set is priced at €48, and is available to purchase online here.

Voucher for Haus of JeJuve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haus of JeJuve Aesthetics (@haus_of_jejuve) on Jul 10, 2020 at 4:24am PDT

Haus of JeJuve offers a high-level range of aesthetics treatments, for those who would like to enhance their natural beauty.

If you know someone in your life who’s longing for a transformation, a voucher for Haus of JeJuve would make a great gift this Christmas.

Available treatments include dermal fillers, botox, fat dissolving (including pubic area), mesotherapy skin boosters, anti-aging skin treatments, teeth whitening and laser hair removal.

To inquire about purchasing a gift voucher, contact Haus of JeJuve on 045433865, or check out their website here.

Inglot x Maura Ultimate Christmas Bundle

Inglot have launched some amazing Christmas gift sets as part of their range with Love Island babe Maura Higgins.

Hand picked by Maura and bursting with best sellers, these stunning Christmas sets are on sale individually or in a bundle for the reduced price of €55 (for a limited time only!)

The bundle includes the Rebel In You Lipstick Set, the Naughty but Nice gloss set, and the All the drama Eye set.

You can pick up the bundle via Inglot’s website here.

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum

We all love receiving a new bottle of perfume at Christmas time, and YSL Black Opium is perfect for those who love a sexy scent.

The perfume is described as a “captivating floral gourmand scent” twisted with an overdose of black coffee.

The signature black coffee accord is paired with sensual vanilla, enriched by the softness of white flowers and orange blossom, against a base of patchouli and comforting white musk.

The 50ml bottle is available to purchase on Boots.ie for €80.

Kiehls – Hydration Essentials

Kiehls always have amazing gift sets on offer at Christmas time, and this year is no different.

The Hydration Essentials set would make a great gift for anyone hoping to up their skincare game, as it includes four of the brands best-selling products.

The set contains the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creme de Corps body moisturiser, and the Ultimate Strength Hand Salve.

You can purchase the set here for €50.

Blank Canvas Cosmetics – 12 Piece Brush Set

There’s nothing better than receiving a brand new set of makeup brushes for Christmas.

Blank Canvas Cosmetics are renowned for their high-quality brushes, and have a range of sets on offer this year.

This 12 piece set is the ultimate starter kit for any beauty lover, as it has all your bases covered with a range of face and eye brushes to create any look.

It retails at €80, and is available to purchase online here.

Mrs Glam Showstopper Palette

If you’re shopping for someone who loves going for full glam with their makeup, the Showstopper Palette will make the perfect gift this Christmas.

Launched by celebrity MUA Michelle Regazzolli-Stone, this palette will take you from day to night with it’s range of versatile shades.

The palette contains 10 gorgeous mattes, 9 luxe shimmers, 3 dazzling glitters, 2 marbled colour shift shadows, 1 cream shadow, 2 unique blushers, 1 show stopping highlight, and 1 universal sculpting powder.

The Showstopper Palette is priced at €39.95, and is available to purchase here.

Skingredients Core 4 Bundle

Skingredients, the Irish skincare range created by Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd, has been a huge hit since it launched last year.

If you know someone who’s on the hunt for a new and improved skincare regime, the Skingredients Core 4 bundle will make a great gift this Christmas.

Described as your “essential, start-to-finish skincare routine”, it contains the hydrating PreProbiotic Cleanser, illuminating pre-serum Skin Veg, the powerful anti-ageing serum Skin Protein, and your broad-spectrum SPF Skin Shield.

The best news? The entire set is on sale right now, at a reduced price of €140. Check it out here.