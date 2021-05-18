The top ten most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix this week

Here's what to watch on the streaming giant this rainy week

The top ten most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix this...

It’s scheduled to be another rainy week, which means it’s time to cosy up and watch some Netflix.

We have rounded up the top ten movies and TV shows trending on the streaming giant right now, from comedy to true crime.

Take a look:

The Woman in the Window

This mystery/drama follows agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox (played by Amy Adams), who witnesses something she shouldn’t while keeping tabs on the Russell family – the seemingly picture perfect clan that live across from her.

The movie joined Netflix on Friday, and it is currently the number one trending flick on the streaming giant in Ireland.

The film has received mixed reviews online since it was released.

StartUp

This American drama series ran from 2016 until 2018, and stars Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino.

A desperate banker, a Haitian-American gang lord and a Cuban-American hacker are forced to work together to unwittingly create their version of the American dream – organized crime 2.0.

Seasons one and two are now on Netflix.

Halston Ewan McGregor stars as the late American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick in this miniseries. Halston rose to international fame in the 1970s, before his life began to spin out of control. I Am All Girls This 2021 mystery thriller film sees a relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring. Ad The Secret Life Of Pets 2 The sequel to the hit animated film The Secret Life Of Pets. At a farm, Max meets the sheepdog Rooster who tries to help him overcome his fears. Back home, Gidget loses Max’s favourite toy, while Snowball tries to rescue a white tiger cub, Hu. Jupiter’s Legacy This brand new sci-fi series follows super-powered children of superheroes, who struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Ad The show is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. Love, Death + Robots Love, Death + Robots is an American adult animated anthology series, with two volumes of the show on Netflix. The series consists of stand-alone episodes, all under 17 minutes long, and produced by different casts and crews. Ad Ma Ma is a 2019 psychological horror/thriller. It tells the story of Sue Ann, a middle-aged woman who allows a group of teenagers to party in her basement but on some conditions. Though the friends are elated with the idea, they soon discover Sue’s true character. Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness This four-part series is about one of the most notorious serial killers in US history – David Berkowitz. From the summer of 1976 until August the following year, Berkowitz was behind eight separate attacks that left 6 dead and 10 wounded. Christened by the media as the .44 Caliber Killer, he was eventually captured and pled guilty to the crimes, but he later claimed that he didn’t act alone. His crimes grew into a lifelong obsession for author and journalist Maury Terry, who was convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. Motherland This BBC sitcom focuses on middle-class parents and the everyday challenges they encounter. From the competitiveness of the morning school run, to the sheer pandemonium of hosting a children’s party, `Motherland’ gives an honest and amusing depiction of life as a modern-day mother or father to small kids. Seasons one and two are both on Netflix.