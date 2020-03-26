High-heels are out and slippers are in!

The Top Loungewear Looks You Can Order Online From H&M

We used to love bringing you the top styles for your big nights out – but now it’s all about comfy clothes.

Whether you are working from home or self-isolating with not too much to do, these looks from H&M will have you feeling stylish and comfortable at the same time.

Take a look:

Modal Blend Trousers

This season is all about pastel colours, so these pants are perfect.

Easy to relax in and do your house chores, we are loving these.

For €27.99 you can buy these right HERE.

Faux Flur Slippers

You may have ditched the high heels, for now, so we are recommending these faux fur slippers.

Whether you’re just sporting a dressing gown or you’re trying to glam up at home, these are the perfect addition to your outfit.

You can get these for €12.99 HERE.

Cashmere Blend Hoodie

Anyone looking for new clothes to work out in, we are loving this hoodie.

With the cashmere blend, you will feel comfortable and fitness ready in this look.

For €49.99 you can buy this right HERE.

Fine Knit Joggers

One thing we can’t get enough of right now are joggers.

Match your cashmere hoodie with these and you have the perfect matching outfit.

You can get these for €22.99 right HERE.

Wool Blend Cardigan

Last but not least, this is a bit pricey, but if you have the money and you want to give yourself a little treat then this is perfect.

Imagine this on while relaxing on your sofa enjoying a cup of tea and a good book.

For €99.99 you can buy this right HERE.