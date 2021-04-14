There's plenty to binge-watch on the streaming platform

The most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix this week

Netflix has added a host of new movies and TV shows this month, giving us even more things to binge-watch during lockdown.

This week, Irish viewers have been loving new additions like A Star Is Born and The Bold Type, and documentaries like This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist.

Check out the top 10 movies and TV shows on Netflix in Ireland right now below:

1. Thunder Force

Thunder Force was added to Netflix last Friday, and is already a huge hit with streamers.

The superhero comedy stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two childhood friends who invent a way to become superheroes in a world where criminals have developed superpowers.

The synopsis reads: “In a world terrorized by supervillains, one woman, scientist Emily Stanton (Octavia Spencer) has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people.”

“But when her estranged best-friend Lydia (Melissa McCarthy) accidentally imbues herself with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of ‘The King’ (Bobby Cannavale).”

2. This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

Another new addition to Netflix is the docu-series This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist.

The four-part series documents the March 18, 1990 robbery of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

The synopsis reads: “It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.”

“This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.”

3. American Assassin

The 2017 movie American Assassin, starring Dylan O’Brien, has been popular with Irish streamers this week.

Based on Vince Flynn’s 2010 novel of the same name, the film follows CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp (O’Brien), who helps a Cold War veteran (Michael Keaton) try to stop the detonation of a rogue nuclear weapon.

The synopsis reads: “After the death of his girlfriend at the hands of terrorists, Mitch Rapp is drawn into the world of counterterrorism, mentored by tough-as-nails former U.S. Navy S.E.A.L. Stan Hurley.”

4. A Star Is Born

Netflix users were delighted when A Star Is Born was added to the platform last week.

Released in 2018, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally, played by Lady Gaga.

Ally has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight.

But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

PSA: You’ll need tissues on stand-by for this one…

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Netflix recently added season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to the platform, so it’s no surprise the series is on this list.

If it hasn’t been on your radar, we highly recommend watching the police comedy.

The award-winning series revolves around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), a talented but immature NYPD detective in Brooklyn’s fictional 99th Precinct, who often comes into conflict with his commanding officer, the serious and stern Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

The cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully.

6. Cocomelon

Cocomelon is currently the sixth most popular watch on Netflix in Ireland.

During lockdown parents across the country have been looking for ways to entertain their kids at home.

And shows like Cocomelon on Netflix have helped do just that, as the musical series teaches young children letters, numbers, animal sounds and more through fun nursery rhymes.

7. The Bold Type

A personal favourite with the Goss team, The Bold Type landed on Netflix late last month – and has already become a huge hit with Irish viewers.

The series originally premiered on Freeform in the U.S. back in 2017, and is inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan US Joanna Coles.

Set in New York City, The Bold Type follows three millennials – Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) – working for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

Four seasons are available to watch on Netflix, and viewers have compared the series to Sex and the City, Emily In Paris and The Devil Wears Prada.

8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive

The third season of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive has enthralled Irish viewers over the past few weeks.

The series gives viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in one of the world’s greatest racing competitions.

The third season covered the 2020 Formula One World Championship, and continued some drivers’ stories from the previous season – such as Daniel Ricciardo’s dissatisfaction at Renault, and Pierre Gasly’s attempts to regain his lost seat at Red Bull.

It also covered the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the season, Scuderia Ferrari’s struggle to remain competitive following the power unit controversy of the previous year, and Romain Grosjean’s serious crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

9. Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia has received rave reviews on social media since it landed on Netflix in February.

The series follows free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, as they move north in search of a fresh start.

But after secrets in Georgia’s past threaten to jeopardise their future, they realise the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

10. Seaspiracy

Seaspiracy sparked a huge reaction online when it was released by Netflix last month.

Directed by Ali Tabrizi, the hour and a half long film documents the hugely damaging impact of fishing on marine wildlife.

The official synopsis reads: “From the co-creator who brought you the groundbreaking documentary Cowspiracy comes Seaspiracy, a follow up that illuminates alarming – and not widely known – truths about the widespread environmental destruction to our oceans caused by human behaviour.”

“Filmmaker Ali Tabrizi initially set out to celebrate his beloved ocean, but instead found himself examining the harm that humans inflict upon the vulnerable seas.”

“From plastics and fishing gear polluting the waters, to the irreparable damage of bottom trawling and by-catch, to illegal fishing and devastating hunting practices, humanity is wreaking havoc on marine life and, by extension, the entire planet.”

“What Tabrizi ultimately uncovered not only challenges notions of sustainable fishing but will shock anyone who cares about the wonders of ocean life, as well as the future of the planet and our place on it.”