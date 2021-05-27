It's been 17 years since the sitcom came to an end

The Cast Of Friends – Where Are They Now?

The highly anticipated Friends reunion aired on Sky One in the UK and Ireland on Thursday morning.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunited for a HBO Max special, where they reenacted some of the sitcoms most iconic scenes and reflected on their time on the show.

Friends premiered in 1994 and after ten seasons, the popular show came to an end in 2004.

17 years later, we have rounded up what has happened to the show’s beloved cast members since their rise to fame.

Take a look:

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston starred as fashion enthusiast Rachel Green in the sitcom – the best friend of Monica Geller and the popular, mean girl in school.

The actress rose to international fame thanks to her role in Friends, which she won a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for.

The 52-year-old has gone on to star in hit Hollywood movies, including Marley & Me and Just Go With It, and returned to TV in 2019 for the popular Apple+ series The Morning Show.

Jennifer famously married Brad Pitt, who made a cameo appearance in Friends, in 2000 – but the couple divorced five years later.

The actress was also married to Justin Thereoux from 2015 until 2017.

Aside from her awards for her role in Friends, Jennifer has won a SAG Award for The Morning Show.

David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer starred as Ross Geller in Friends, a college professor who teaches paleontology.

The actor received a Screen Actors Guild award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in the sitcom.

The 54-year-old received his second Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2016, thanks to his portrayal of Robert Kardashian in The People vs OJ Simpson.

David married Zoe Buckman in 2010, and the couple welcomed their first child together the following year – a daughter named Cleo.

In April 2017, David and Zoe announced they were “taking some time apart”, before divorcing later that year.

David famously played Melman the giraffe in the hit animated films Madagascar.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow played the quirky, free-spirited musician Phoebe Buffay in Friends, as well as Phoebe’s identical twin sister Ursula.

The actress’ breakout role landed her Primetime Emmy and Screen Actors Guild awards.

In 2005, the 57-year-old produced, wrote and starred in the HBO comedy series The Comeback, which came back nine years later for a second season.

Lisa has also starred in a series of hit films – including Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, The Opposite of Sex, PS I Love You, The Girl on the Train and Easy A.

The comedian married French advertising executive Michel Stern in 2001.

While her character Phoebe was pregnant in the show, Lisa was pregnant in real life – welcoming her son Julian in 1998.

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani in the sitcom, an American-Italian struggling actor.

The 53-year-old received three nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for his role, and even landed his own spin-off series called Joey when Friends ended in 2004.

Unfortunately, the show was cancelled in 2006 after the second season due to poor ratings.

After taking a five-year hiatus, Matt returned to acting in 2011 – playing a fictional version of himself in the sitcom Episodes.

In 2012, the actor won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a television series for Episodes, which ended after five seasons.

Matt was married to Melissa McKnight from 2003 until 2006, who he shares a daughter named Marina with, and he is now dating Aurora Mulligan.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox starred as Monica Geller in Friends, the sister of Ross and a clean-freak head chef.

The actress received seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her role, which she won one of.

The 56-year-old met David Arquette in 1996 while working together on the first Scream film, and they got married three years later.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2004, a daughter named Coco, before they divorced in 2013.

Courteney began dating Irish musician Johnny McDaid later that year, announcing their engagement the following year.

The couple called off their engagement in 2019, but are still in a serious relationship.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing in Friends, best known for his sarcasm and witty sense of humour.

The actor received an Emmy nomination in 2002 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his role in the sitcom, and he has also won a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The 51-year-old made his directorial debut in 2004 on the fourth season of the medical comedy-drama television series Scrubs.

Matthew previously admitted he does not remember three years of his time on Friends as he was struggling with alcohol and pill addiction.

The actor completed a 28-day program in 1997 for a Vicodin addiction, before re-entering rehab in 2001 for addiction to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines and alcohol.

Matthew announced his engagement to 29-year-old Molly Hurwitz in November last year after two years of dating.

