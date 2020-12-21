The Biggest Celebrity Hookups of 2020

Lots of stars were lucky in love this year

While 2020 saw the end of many A-list couples, other celebrities were lucky in love amid the pandemic.

From rekindled relationships, whirlwind romances, to couples we did not see coming, there have been plenty of new couples in the past year.

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest celebrity hookups from the past 12 months:

Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins

After months of speculation, close friends Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor finally confirmed their relationship last month.

The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island, with Maura dating Curtis Pritchard until March.

Chris has compared his relationship with Irish beauty Maura to that of iconic Friends couple Monica Geller and Chandler Bing, who’s friendship blossomed into a romance over time.

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan

Luke Mabbott came third place on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year alongside Demi Jones.

After the lockdown pandemic forced the former couple apart, Luke moved on with fellow Love Island star Lucie Donlan, who was on the dating show in 2019.

The couple confirmed their romance in July, after enjoying a romantic getaway together.

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

After her public divorce from Justin Hartley played out on Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause moved on with Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe earlier this month.

The couple shared loved-up snaps on Instagram, with Keo writing: “I will always make you smile.”

The news came after Chrishell was forced to shut down rumours she had an affair with her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced their split back in May after ten years of marriage, with Megan officially filing for divorce last month.

Shortly after announcing their split, Megan went public with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress has described her relationship with the rapper, who’s real name is Colton Baker, as a “once in a lifetime thing”.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez first sparked romance rumours back in February, before confirming their relationship three months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana’s hit song Stuck With U.

On Sunday, the singer announced she was engaged to her real estate boyfriend, sharing stunning snaps of her diamond ring.

The 27-year-old captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first linked in late 2019, but went Instagram official in February this year.

Michael works on the Parker Foundation as CEO of the entire Parker Group – which “supports philanthropic efforts in science, social justice, and the arts.”

Shortly after confirming their romance, Lady Gaga admitted she was “very excited” to start a family and get married.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Woods

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The KUWTK star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. The 36-year-old dumped Tristan for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott dramatically split in August after she admitted to cheating on him, with the drama playing out on Made In Chelsea.

Following the break-up, Zara made multiple public pleas with Sam to give their relationship another chance, which eventually lead to the couple getting back together in November.

Sam recently said he believes in “forgiveness” as he finally addressed their reconciliation.

Katie Price and Carl Woods

Katie Price started dating Carl Woods in June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

Following their whirlwind romance, the couple got huge tattoos of each other’s faces on their arms.

The former glamour model recently revealed she was trying for baby number six with her new beau.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton went public with her boyfriend Carter Reum back in April, although they recently celebrated their one-year-anniversary.

Back in October, Paris posted a loved-up photo with her beau on Instagram, captioned: “And they lived happily ever after. ”.

The sweet post had fans convinced that Carter proposed to Paris, but the couple have yet to comment on the speculation.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron has been living in Australia since early this year, where he met his rumoured girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The Hollywood actor and the model met while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in July.

The couple subjected to split rumours last month, but new photos prove they’re still going strong.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Earlier this month, a source told People magazine that Rihanna was dating her long-time friend A$AP Rocky.

The rumoured couple were romantically linked earlier this year, following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel.

Last month, Page Six reported that the singer was spotted enjoying a meal with the rapper and some friends in New York, with recent reports claiming the couple have been “inseparable”.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson and her billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official back in September, but reports say the pair were first introduced by a friend last year.

The couple touched down in Shannon Airport back in October, to “stretch their legs” during a long-haul flight.

Jacob was previously in a high-profile on-again off-again relationship with RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof, despite a 28 year age-gap.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall finally confirmed that they are back together in a tell-all video last month, after dating on and off during the year.

Opening up about their romance, 20-year-old Addison shared: “He asked me out October 13th to be his girlfriend. So yeah we are dating officially.”

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck confirmed their romance back in October.

The TikTok stars kept fans guessing for months about their relationship status, after the pair got closer following Dixie’s split from Griffin Johnson in August.

In a sweet snap, Noah confirmed their romance by professing his love for his new girlfriend.

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are yet to confirm their relationship status, but first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted kissing at a Halloween party in West Hollywood in October.

The Hollywood heartthrob and Kylie Jenner’s BFF attended another Halloween party just days later, where they were papped exiting the event hand-in-hand.

In photos published by E!News, the pair looked cosy as they left the star-studded event – who’s guest-list also included Paris Hilton, Chris Hemsworth, and Heidi Klum.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were first linked back in September, before making their romance Instagram official last month.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kaia shared photos from Halloween, where the A-listers dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley in a retro photo shoot.

The new romance came as a surprise to fans, who up until September were convinced Jacob was still dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

Ashley Benson was first linked to G-Eazy back in May, following her split from supermodel Cara Delevingne.

Ashley and Cara split in April after almost two years together, and weeks later, the 30-year-old was spotted cosying up to the rapper.

Back in August, the couple sparked engagement rumours, after Ashley was spotted wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger.