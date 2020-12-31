While some celebs found love, others were left heartbroken

The Biggest Celebrity Hookups and Most Shocking Splits of 2020

As we prepare to reel in the new year, we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the celebrity relationships that formed or were broken up in 2020.

From long-standing marriages ending in divorce, to whirlwind romances, there has been plenty of love found and lost in the past 365 days.

Take a look:

Hookups

Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins

After months of speculation, close friends Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor finally confirmed their relationship last month.

The couple met on the 2019 series of Love Island, with Maura dating Curtis Pritchard until March.

Chris has compared his relationship with Irish beauty Maura to that of iconic Friends couple Monica Geller and Chandler Bing, who’s friendship blossomed into a romance over time.

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan

Luke Mabbott came third place on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year alongside Demi Jones.

After the lockdown pandemic forced the former couple apart, Luke moved on with fellow Love Island star Lucie Donlan, who was on the dating show in 2019.

The couple confirmed their romance in July, after enjoying a romantic getaway together.

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

After her public divorce from Justin Hartley played out on Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause moved on with Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe earlier this month.

The couple shared loved-up snaps on Instagram, with Keo writing: “I will always make you smile.”

The news came after Chrishell was forced to shut down rumours she had an affair with her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced their split back in May after ten years of marriage, with Megan officially filing for divorce last month.

Shortly after announcing their split, Megan went public with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress has described her relationship with the rapper, who’s real name is Colton Baker, as a “once in a lifetime thing”.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez first sparked romance rumours back in February, before confirming their relationship three months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana’s hit song Stuck With U.

On Sunday, the singer announced she was engaged to her real estate boyfriend, sharing stunning snaps of her diamond ring.

The 27-year-old captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first linked in late 2019, but went Instagram official in February this year.

Michael works on the Parker Foundation as CEO of the entire Parker Group – which “supports philanthropic efforts in science, social justice, and the arts.”

Shortly after confirming their romance, Lady Gaga admitted she was “very excited” to start a family and get married.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Woods

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The KUWTK star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. The 36-year-old dumped Tristan for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott dramatically split in August after she admitted to cheating on him, with the drama playing out on Made In Chelsea.

Following the break-up, Zara made multiple public pleas with Sam to give their relationship another chance, which eventually lead to the couple getting back together in November.

Sam recently said he believes in “forgiveness” as he finally addressed their reconciliation.

Katie Price and Carl Woods

Katie Price started dating Carl Woods in June, after they were set up by a mutual friend.

Following their whirlwind romance, the couple got huge tattoos of each other’s faces on their arms.

The former glamour model recently revealed she was trying for baby number six with her new beau.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton went public with her boyfriend Carter Reum back in April, although they recently celebrated their one-year-anniversary.

Back in October, Paris posted a loved-up photo with her beau on Instagram, captioned: “And they lived happily ever after. ”.

The sweet post had fans convinced that Carter proposed to Paris, but the couple have yet to comment on the speculation.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron has been living in Australia since early this year, where he met his rumoured girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The Hollywood actor and the model met while she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in July.

The couple subjected to split rumours last month, but new photos prove they’re still going strong.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Earlier this month, a source told People magazine that Rihanna was dating her long-time friend A$AP Rocky.

The rumoured couple were romantically linked earlier this year, following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel.

Last month, Page Six reported that the singer was spotted enjoying a meal with the rapper and some friends in New York, with recent reports claiming the couple have been “inseparable”.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson and her billionaire boyfriend Jacob Busch confirmed their relationship by going Instagram official back in September, but reports say the pair were first introduced by a friend last year.

The couple touched down in Shannon Airport back in October, to “stretch their legs” during a long-haul flight.

Jacob was previously in a high-profile on-again off-again relationship with RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof, despite a 28 year age-gap.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall finally confirmed that they are back together in a tell-all video last month, after dating on and off during the year.

Opening up about their romance, 20-year-old Addison shared: “He asked me out October 13th to be his girlfriend. So yeah we are dating officially.”

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck confirmed their romance back in October.

The TikTok stars kept fans guessing for months about their relationship status, after the pair got closer following Dixie’s split from Griffin Johnson in August.

In a sweet snap, Noah confirmed their romance by professing his love for his new girlfriend.

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are yet to confirm their relationship status, but first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted kissing at a Halloween party in West Hollywood in October.

The Hollywood heartthrob and Kylie Jenner’s BFF attended another Halloween party just days later, where they were papped exiting the event hand-in-hand.

In photos published by E!News, the pair looked cosy as they left the star-studded event – who’s guest-list also included Paris Hilton, Chris Hemsworth, and Heidi Klum.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were first linked back in September, before making their romance Instagram official last month.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kaia shared photos from Halloween, where the A-listers dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley in a retro photo shoot.

The new romance came as a surprise to fans, who up until September were convinced Jacob was still dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

Ashley Benson was first linked to G-Eazy back in May, following her split from supermodel Cara Delevingne.

Ashley and Cara split in April after almost two years together, and weeks later, the 30-year-old was spotted cosying up to the rapper.

Back in August, the couple sparked engagement rumours, after Ashley was spotted wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger.

Splits

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged in July, four months after they met back in March.

Just two months later, news that the couple split shocked fans, with Max claiming he found out about their break up “through the tabloids”.

Insiders at the time claimed the songstress broke up with Max because she “doesn’t trust” him, with Demi poking fun at her “unengagement” at the People’s Choice Awards in November.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green confirmed their split back in May after ten years of marriage.

The former couple share three sons together, Noah (8), Bodhi (6) and Journey (4).

Days after Brian announced the former couple’s split, Megan went public with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Cardi B and Offset

In September, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage.

Two months later, the WAP rapper had a change of heart, calling off the divorce and deciding to give their relationship another go.

The stars share one child together, a daughter named Kulture who they welcomed in 2018.

Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos

In October, Jonah Hill split from his fiancée Gianna Santos after two years together.

Throughout their relationship, the actor was rarely photographed with Gianna, who works as a content manager at beauty brand Violet Gray.

The couple were first linked in August 2018, and their engagement was confirmed just over one year later in October 2019.

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves split from her husband Ruston Kelly in July, after just two years of marriage.

They announced the news in a joint statement, reading: “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening.”

“These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.”

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the statement continued.

“The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives.”

The couple concluded: “We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.” Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis In November, reports began circulating that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had split after nine years of marriage. The actors first started dating back in November 2011, and Jason proposed in late 2012. Olivia and Jason share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Following a whirlwind romance, Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski reportedly split in October. The Hollywood star was first linked to the 27-year-old model back in August, after they were pictured together vacationing in the South of France. A source told Page Six that it was “totally over” between Brad and Nicole, adding: “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.” Georgia Steele and Callum Izzard Georgia Steel split from her fiancé Callum Izzard back in April. The couple got engaged just one month after they started dating in 2019, after meeting on Ex on the Beach spin-off Peak of Love. Georgia rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, and Callum is best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler called it quits at the start of this year, after a 9-year romance.

The celebs first sparked romance rumours in September 2011, following Vanessa’s split from High School Musical co-star Zac Efron.

Laura Anderson and Tom Brazier

Laura Anderson confirmed she had split from her personal trainer boyfriend Tom Brazier, after going public with their relationship back in May.

The Love Island star recently sparked concern when she told fans that she’d returned to her native Scotland, after she previously moved to London to be closer to Tom.

Addressing the speculation on her Instagram Story, Laura wrote: “Thank you for all the DMs asking about Tom and I since I’ve moved up North.”

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out between us. In respect of Tom’s privacy I won’t be discussing this further. All my love to him and you all for your continued support.”

Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LoveIsLove🌈#RIPNayaRivera😭 (@diannaupdate)

In August, Dianna Agron announced her split from Mumford & Sons star Winston Marshall after almost four years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot at the Beldi Country Club in Morocco back in 2016, following a whirlwind romance.

According to Us Weekly, the 34-year-old Glee actress and the 32-year-old musician have been living separately since last year.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ended their relationship in August, after a 10-month romance.

Speaking about the split on an Instagram Live, Miley said: “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie initially broke up back in May this year after three years together, before reconciling briefly in July.

The former couple dated for three years, and have both appeared to move on since.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had been rumoured to have split earlier this year, with Cole finally confirming the news in August.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he shared on Instagram.

“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” he contined.

“I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Gemma Collins and James Argent

Gemma Collins ended her three-year on-again off-again relationship with James Argent back in July.

According to The Sun Online, the 39-year-old decided to end their romance after Arg allegedly told her he wants an open relationship.

A source said: “Gemma is completely shocked and has been left absolutely heartbroken, especially after sticking by him for so long.

“Gemma feels like she’s done everything she possibly can to help Arg but enough is enough.

“Gemma was devastated by the conversation and decided to end their relationship entirely – she feels like she had no choice but to walk away.”

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech filed for a divorce from Vanessa Morgan on June 19th, a month prior to Vanessa’s pregnancy announcement.

The couple tied the knot in January this year, in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida. A rep for Vanessa confirmed to E! News that Michael is the baby’s father, after she revealed they were expecting a baby boy just days before news of the divorce broke. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson After a two-year romance, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson called it quits on their relationship in May. The top model and the Pretty Little Liars star had even sparked marriage rumours last summer, but decided to go their separate ways after the relationship “ran its course”. “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now, their relationship ran its course,” an insider told People magazine. Jessie J and Channing Tatum