The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

We have rounded up the best new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the week ahead.

From a brand new mystery starring Amy Adams, to a miniseries about one of the most iconic fashion designers in US history, here are our top picks for what to watch this week.

Take a look:

Motherland

This BBC sitcom focuses on middle-class parents and the everyday challenges they encounter.

From the competitiveness of the morning school run, to the sheer pandemonium of hosting a children’s party, `Motherland’ gives an honest and amusing depiction of life as a modern-day mother or father to small kids.

Season two joins Netflix on Tuesday, May 11.

Money, Explained

This documentary series, starring Tiffany Haddish, explores the consumer relationship between US citizens and financial institutions such as banks and credit card companies.

Money, Explained talks about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

The series joins Netflix on Tuesday, May 11.

The Upshaws

This new sitcom focuses on a working-class Black family in Indiana, who are struggling to make it work and make it right without any blueprints.

The Upshaws stars Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine.

Season one is joining Netflix on Wednesday, May 12.

Halston

Ewan McGregor stars as the late American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick in this miniseries.

Halston rose to international fame in the 1970s, before his life began to spin out of control.

The series joins Netflix on Friday, May 14.

The Woman in the Window

Agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox (played by Amy Adams) witnesses something she shouldn’t while keeping tabs on the Russell family, the seemingly picture perfect clan that lives across the way.

The brand new mystery/drama film joins Netflix on Friday, May 14.