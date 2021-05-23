We've rounded up our top picks for the week ahead

The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

It’s the last week of May, and that means Netflix will be adding a host of new TV shows and movies to their platform in the week ahead.

This week’s line-up includes a popular superhero movie and the return of the hit series Lucifer.

Take a look at our top picks joining Netflix this week:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker, the beloved superhero Spider-Man, faces four destructive elemental monsters while on holiday in Europe.

Soon, he receives help from Mysterio, a fellow hero with mysterious origins.

This 2019 action film joins Netflix on Tuesday, May 25.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

This documentary tells the story of how one man held London to ransom for 13 days in 1999.

The far-right extremist detonated three bombs in Soho, Brixton and Brick Lane, hoping to start a race war. Instead, he inspired ordinary people to stand up and take action, helping to catch him and ultimately bring him to justice.

Nail Bomber: Manhunt comes to Netflix on Wednesday, May 26.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

The Divine Ponytail documents the twenty-two-year-long career of Roberto Baggio, focusing on the champions’ story and the one of the man behind it.

The biographical film shows how the iconic Italian football inspired generations around the world.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail joins Netflix on Wednesday, May 26.

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

7 Yards tells the true story of former college football player Chris Norton, who defied the odds after a devastating accident — with the woman he loves by his side.

The inspiring documentary joins the streaming giant on Wednesday, May 26.

Lucifer (Season 5 Part 2)

The hit series follows Lucifer, a demon who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and runs a club.

He soon gets involved with the local police and assists them in solving tricky criminal cases.

Season 5 Part 2 of Lucifer premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 28.