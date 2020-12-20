We've rounded up the best new additions this Christmas week

The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

As the countdown to Christmas begins, Netflix are adding a host of new additions to keep you entertained over the festive season.

From a highly anticipated period drama, to George Clooney’s latest flick, we have rounded up the best TV shows and movies joining the streaming giant this week.

Take a look:

excuse me, i love you

Ariana Grande embarked on her fourth concert tour last year, visiting 101 locations across the globe following the release of her fourth and fifth studio albums ‘Sweetener’ and ‘Thank U, Next’.

‘Excuse me, i love you’ gives fans an exclusive look at the Sweetener World Tour, with footage from Ariana’s performances as well as never-before-seen clips of the popstar at home and on the road.

The documentary joins Netflix on Monday, December 21.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Lily James stars as a London-based writer in this 2018 romantic drama, set in 1946.

The free-spirited writer forms a life-changing bond with the residents on the island of Guernsey, which was German-occupied during WWII, and decides to write about the book club they formed.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society joins Netflix on Monday, December 21.

The Midnight Sky

The Midnight Sky tells the story of Augustine (played by George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic who believes he is the last man alive on Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe.

When he discovers a group of astronauts are trying to return home, Augustine risks his life as he sets out to try and stop them.

The sci-fi drama joins the streaming giant on Wednesday, December 23.

Bridgerton

The highly anticipated period drama will follow eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, Julie Andrews, Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh and Ruby Barker will all star in the eight-part series.

Bridgerton joins Netflix on Friday, December 25.

A Dog’s Way Home

A Dog’s Way Home is a feel-good flick about a loyal dog named Bella.

When Bella’s owner Lucas sends her far away to safety, she begins 400-mile journey across Colorado to be reunited with him.

The heartwarming film joins Netflix on Friday, December 25.