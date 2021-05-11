The best performances at the 2020 BRIT Awards

In honour of tonight’s BRIT Awards, we have rounded up the performances from last year’s show.

From Harry Styles’ stunning performance of ‘Falling’, to Billie Eilish incredible rendition of James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’, the star-studded event was oozing with talent.

Take a look at our favourite performances from the BRIT Awards 2020:

Harry Styles – ‘Falling’

Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’/ ‘Truth Hurts’/ ‘Good As Hell’/ Juice

Billie Eilish – ‘No Time To Die’

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head Medley

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Celeste – ‘Strange’

