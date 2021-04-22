The 2021 Oscars will take place this Sunday

The best Oscars musical performances of all time

The 2021 Oscars takes place this Sunday, April 25, and will honour the best movies from the past year.

Musical performers for this year’s awards show have not yet been announced, so we have rounded up our favourite Oscar performances of all time.

From Bruce Springsteen’s unforgettable 1994 performance to Adele’s stunning rendition of Skyfall in 2013, take a look at the best musical moments in Academy Award history:

Ad

Michael Jackson – ‘Ben’ (1973)

Diana Ross and Lionel Richie – ‘Endless Love’ (1982)

Madonna – ‘Sooner or Later’ (1991)

Bruce Springsteen – ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ (1994)

Elton John – ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ (1995)

Celine Dion – ‘My Heart Will Go On’ (1998)

U2 – ‘The Hands That Built America’ (2003)

Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson – ‘Dreamgirls’ Medley (2007)

Adele – ‘Skyfall’ (2013)

Cast of Les Miserables (2013)

Common & John Legend – ‘Glory’ (2015)

Lady Gaga – ‘Sound of Music’ (2015)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’ (2019)

Eminem – ‘Lose Yourself’ (2020)