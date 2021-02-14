From tearjerkers to feel-good flicks, here's our top picks!

The best movies to watch on Netflix this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is being celebrated differently this year, with some couple’s being forced to spend the day apart.

Thanks to Netflix Party, you can cosy up and watch movies with your loved ones even if you’re physically apart.

Whether you’re loved-up, spending the day with your family, or treating yourself to some self-care, we have rounded up our top picks of rom-coms, tearjerkers and feel-good favourites to watch today.

Take a look:

The Notebook

This classic romantic movie will hit you right in the feels, in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s best-selling novel.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as a young couple in the 1940s, who are separated by fate.

Bring the tissues for this tearjerker!

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth star in this feel-good flick about a woman trying to find her Mr. Right.

This romantic comedy is the perfect feel-good film for singletons who are looking for some lighthearted viewing.

Eat Pray Love

Based on a novel written by Elizabeth Gilbert, this Julia Roberts movie tells the tale of a woman looking to rediscover herself after a divorce.

She sets off on an adventure across the globe in search of good food, spirituality and self-love.

The Best of Me

Based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Best Of Me is a romantic movie starring James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan.

Two high-school sweethearts reunite after 20 years when they travel home for a funeral, but painful memories are brought up.

Definitely, Maybe

Ryan Reynolds and Isla Fisher star in this feel-good rom-com about a father in the midst of a divorce.

The father is questioned by his young daughter about his life before marriage, which leads to him reminiscing on his three greatest loves.

Five Feet Apart

Five Feet Apart is another tear-jerker starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse, who play two young patients with cystic fibrosis.

The pair try to have a relationship while being forced to stay apart as they fight for their lives.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Netflix’s newest release is the third instalment in the To all the Boys franchise.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprised their roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, as they face the toughest challenge in their relationship to date.

When Peter is accepted into Stanford College and Lana is not, the couple must figure out what their future together holds.

Hitch

Hitch is all about romance from start to finish, starring Will Smith as a smooth-talking love guru.

Hitch helps clients make amazing first impressions on dates, but is dealt his own challenge when introduced to a reporter who is curious about his business.

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan star in this erotic romantic drama franchise about a young college gradates relationship with a successful businessman.

Don’t miss out on watching this must-see steamy flick, as it leaves Netflix on February 20!