This week's line-up includes a true crime docuseries about one of Ireland's most notorious murders

The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week

As we enter into the last few days of June, Netflix are ensuring we are kept entertained by adding a host of new shows and films to their platform.

This week’s line-up includes a highly-anticipated true crime docuseries about one of Ireland’s most notorious murders, as well as a classic family-favourite movie.

Check out the best flicks joining Netflix in the week ahead:

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork will examine the case of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed near Toormore, Schull in 1996.

The three-part series is from Oscar winning producer Simon Chinn, and features contributions from residents of Schull as well as Sophie’s family – including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey.

The official synopsis for the true-crime series reads: “Sophie’s brutal murder in one of the most beautiful and remote regions of Ireland shocked the country and triggered one of the biggest investigations it had ever seen – and over the next two and a half decades became a national obsession in both Ireland and France.”

“With access both to the victim’s family and those involved in the story, the series unravels this extraordinary story from its beginnings and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie.”

The series joins Netflix on Wednesday, June 30.

The Serpent

Inspired by real events, The Serpent reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.

Charles () posed as a gem dealer and travelled around Asia with his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (played by Jenna Coleman) to commit a series of crimes.

The Serpent joins Netflix on Thursday, July 1.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

This popular Steven Spielberg directed film tells the story of an alien who is left behind on Earth and is saved by young boy named Elliot.

While the task force hunts for the alien, Elliot and his siblings form an emotional bond with their new out-of-this-world friend.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial joins Netflix on Thursday, July 1.

An Officer and a Gentleman

Richard Gere and Louis Gossett Jr. star in this 1982 romantic-drama.

The movie follows an aspiring navy pilot, who goes through a rigorous training camp and finally finds a father figure in Sergeant Foley.

An Officer and a Gentleman joins Netflix on Thursday, July 1.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Following the release of the latest Fast & Furious film, Netflix are adding Hobbs & Shaw from the franchise to their platform on Friday, July 2.

US agent Luke Hobbs and British mercenary Deckard Shaw are forced to put their rivalry side and work together to stop a genetically enhanced supervillain.