Here's our top picks for the week ahead

The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week

With June fast approaching, Netflix are making sure there are plenty of new additions to keep us entertained in the month ahead.

This week’s line-up includes a popular US reality show and a hit rom-com starring Lily James and Ed Sheeran.

Take a look at the best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

More seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are joining Netflix on Tuesday, June 1.

The hit series follows the personal and professional lives of several affluential women residing in and around Atlanta, Georgia.

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach Workout

Lifestyle guru and social media sensation Joe Wicks brings his high optimism approach to health and fitness to TV with his own show helping people to achieve body confidence.

The show joins Netflix on Tuesday, June 1.

Married to Medicine

Season two of Married To Medicine joins Netflix on Tuesday, June 1.

The reality show follows the lives of a group of women in the Atlanta medical community, some who are doctors while others are doctors’ wives.

Nigella: At My Table

Nigella Lawson hosts a cookery show in which she celebrates the food that she loves to cook for friends and family at home.

Nigella: At My Table joins Netflix on Tuesday, June 1.

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

This HBO documentary follows the life of American singer Elvis Presley, highlighting the development of his musical artistry.

The film joins Netflix on Tuesday, June 1.

Yesterday

Himesh Patel stars as struggling musician Jack Malik, who suddenly finds himself the only person who has ever heard of the Beatles and becomes famous after taking credit for their songs.

The 2019 rom-com, starring Ed Sheeran and Lily James, joins Netflix on Friday, June 4.