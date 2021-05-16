We've rounded up our top picks for the week ahead

The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week

With another week of unpredictable Irish weather ahead of us, Netflix are adding a host of new flicks to their platform to keep us entertained on the rainy days.

From a popular drama series following the LA police department, to an Oscar-winning documentary about Holocaust survivors, we’ve rounded up our top picks of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week.

Take a look:

S.W.A.T.

Sergeant Daniel Harrelson (played by Shemar Moore) and his team of officers in the Los Angeles police department fight hard-core criminals and strive to protect the public from danger in this drama series.

Seasons of S.W.A.T. are coming to Netflix on Tuesday, May 18.

The Last Days

This Oscar-winning documentary, executive produced by Steven Spielberg, tells the story of five Hungarian Holocaust survivors – a grandmother, a teacher, a businessman, an artist, and a U.S. congressman.

The Last Days joins Netflix on Wednesday, May 19.

¿Quién mató a Sara? (Season 2)

This Mexican crime drama series stars Manolo Cardona as Álex Guzmán, a man convicted for the murder of his sister – a crime that he did not commit.

Season two of Quién mató a Sara (Who Killed Sara) will join the streaming giant on Wednesday, May 19.

Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

A group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

This brand new action/horror film joins Netflix on Friday, May 21.

Sam Smith Love Goes Live at Abbey Road Studios

Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith gives an intimate performance at the iconic Abbey Road Studios featuring songs from their third album.

The music documentary comes to Netflix on Saturday, May 22.

Master of None (Season 3)

This Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise (olayed by Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie).

The modern love story shares the couple’s struggles with fertility and personal growth both together and apart.

Season three joins Netflix on Sunday, May 23.