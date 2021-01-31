The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week

As we enter into February, Netflix have announced a jam-packed list of films and TV shows joining the platform this month.

This week’s line-up includes popular teen comedy Mean Girls, a highly anticipated drama starring Zendaya, and a hit sitcom series.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for the week ahead:

Mean Girls

The 2004 modern cult classic is finally joining Netflix!

When Cady Heron moves to a new school, she becomes friends with popular girl clique The Plastics.

However, when she falls for Regina George’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, things turn ugly.

Mean Girls joins Netflix on Monday, February 1.

Moms’ Night Out

This true-to-life family comedy that celebrates the beautiful mess called parenting.

After finally organising a night out together, a group of moms have a disaster-filled night after their dinner reservations get cancelled.

Moms’ Night Out will be added to Netflix on Monday, February 1.

Parks and Recreation

This mockumentary style sitcom follows the inner workings of the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Ind.

From the creators of The Office, the series follows Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her tireless efforts to make her American town just a little bit more fun.

The hit series joins Netflix on Monday, February 1.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Comedian Tiffany Haddish presents six up-and-coming comics performing half-hour stand-up sets. Tracey Ashley, Flame Monroe, Aida Rodriguez, Marlo Williams, April Macie and Chaunté Wayans all perform in this comedy series.

The six-part series joins Netflix on Tuesday, February 2.

Firefly Lane

Based on a bestselling novel under the same name, the series will follow the 30 year friendship of Kate Mularkey Ryan and Tully Hart.

The highly anticipated drama series sees their relationship get put through the ultimate test, and follows the ups and downs of a lifelong friendship.

Firefly Lane joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 3.

Malcolm & Marie

This black-and-white romantic drama stars Zendaya and John David Washington.

The film sees afilmmaker and his girlfriend discuss their past relationships while returning home from a movie premiere.

Malcolm & Marie joins Netflix on Friday, February 5.

Strip Down, Rise Up

This documentary film follows women of all ages and ethnic backgrounds who heal trauma and body image shame in a powerful pole dancing program.

Strip Down, Rise Up will be added to Netflix on Friday, February 5.