This week's lineup includes a docuseries on one of the most notorious serial killers in US history

The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week

Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and movies to their platform in the week ahead.

From a brand new true crime docuseries, to a star-studded legal drama, we have rounded up our top picks to watch this week.

Take a look:

StartUp

This American drama series ran from 2016 until 2018, and stars Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino.

A desperate banker, a Haitian-American gang lord and a Cuban-American hacker are forced to work together to unwittingly create their version of the American dream – organized crime 2.0.

Seasons of StartUp are joining Netflix on Tuesday, May 4.

Selena, The Series Part 2

This Netflix Original series follows the tragic life story of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and an iconic Mexican-American pop star.

Following the success of season one, which aired in December last year, season 2 joins Netflix on Tuesday, May 4.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

This brand new true crime documentary is about one of the most notorious serial killers in US history – David Berkowitz.

His crimes grew into a lifelong obsession for author and journalist Maury Terry, who was convinced he did not act alone.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness joins Netflix on Wednesday, May 5.

Monster

Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder.

The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.

This 2018 drama joins Netflix on Friday, May 7.

Jupiter’s Legacy

This brand new sci-fi series follows super-powered children of superheroes, who struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 7.

Men In Black: International

Chris Hemsworth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and Tessa Thompson star in this star-studded action film.

Agent M, a probationary member of the MIB, teams up with Agent H and uncovers a sinister plot that reveals a traitor in the organisation aiding an alien invasion.

Men In Black: International joins Netflix on Friday, May 7.