From rom-coms to psychological thrillers, we've rounded up our top picks

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding more shows and movies to keep us entertained in the week ahead.

From rom-coms and psychological thrillers, to a new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we’ve rounded up our top picks.

Take a look:

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy based on a global bestselling book, following native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

However, she is shocked when she learns that Nick belongs to one of the richest families in the country.

The rom-com joins Netflix on Monday, March 22.

Seaspiracy

A filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species, uncovering alarming global corruption.

The feature length documentary joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 24.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7)

The seventh season of the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine is finally joining Netflix this week.

The show follows commanding officer Ray Holt and his diverse and quirky team of detectives as they solve crimes in Brooklyn, New York City.

Season seven joins the platform on Friday, March 26.

The Irregulars

The Irregulars follows a group of misfits who investigate a series of supernatural crimes in Victorian London for Dr. Watson and his shadowy associate, Sherlock Holmes.

The supernatural drama series joins Netflix on Friday, March 26.

Greta

Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Frances, a young woman who strikes up a friendship with a lonely widow named Greta, in this psychological thriller.

However, their friendship is not all that it seems, as Greta becomes disturbingly obsessed with Frances.

The film joins Netflix on Friday, March 26.