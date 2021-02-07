Here's what to watch to keep you entertained this week

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding more new additions to their platform this week to keep you entertained over lockdown.

From a gripping true crime series, to the final instalment in a popular rom-com franchise, there’s something for everyone to watch.

Take a look at our top picks this week:

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel follows the mysterious disappearance of student Elisa Lam, who’s body was discovered in a water tank on top of the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The unsettling security footage prior to her disappearance as well as the history of deaths and murders in the hotel fuelled speculation about the circumstances of Elisa’s death, with claims of paranormal activity.

The true crime series joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 10.

News of the World

Tom Hanks stars as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd in this new movie, a widower and veteran of three wars, who moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller.

He crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people, who he agrees to escort across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas.

News of the World joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 10.

To All The Boys Always and Forever

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprised their roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky for the third and final instalment to the popular teen rom-com.

When Peter is accepted into Stanford College and Lana is not, the couple must figure out what their future together holds.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever joins Netflix on Friday, February 12. Buried By The Bernards This reality series follows the Bernards family, as they manage their unconventional Memphis funeral home. From virtual funeral services to drive-thru viewings, the family help out grieving families by offering affordable funeral packages to help their community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. Buried By The Bernards joins Netflix on Friday, February 12. White House Farm Based on true events, this crime series tells the story of the murders of five members of the same family at an Essex farmhouse in 1985. The six-part series sees detectives DCI Taff Jones and DS Stan Jones uncover a devastating twist in the tragic event. White House Farm joins Netflix on Saturday, February 13.