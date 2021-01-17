The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Damsel joins Netflix on Monday, January 17. Sightless

After a vicious attack leaves a young woman blind, she must fight back to escape her new reality in which people are not who they seem to be.

The psychological thriller sees Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch take on the leading role.

Sightless joins Netflix on Wednesday, January 20.

Riverdale (Season 5)

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes are set to reprise their roles in the fifth season of the hit Netflix original series.

The upcoming season will take place seven years on, with some new characters being introduced to the show.

The first episode of the new series joins Netflix on Thursday, January 21.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Fate: The Winx Saga is an upcoming drama series based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which was filmed in Wickow.

The six-part first season tells the story of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.