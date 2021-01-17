The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding a host of new additions to their platform to keep you entertained in the week ahead.
From brand new drama series filmed in Wicklow, to new episodes of their hit original show Riverdale, we have rounded up our top picks.
Take a look:
Damsel
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska star in this 2018 American Western comedy film.
When Samuel sets out on a journey to marry the love of his life, Penelope, things do not go out as planned and the trip turns treacherous.
Damsel joins Netflix on Monday, January 17.
Sightless
After a vicious attack leaves a young woman blind, she must fight back to escape her new reality in which people are not who they seem to be.
The psychological thriller sees Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch take on the leading role.
Sightless joins Netflix on Wednesday, January 20.
Riverdale (Season 5)
KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes are set to reprise their roles in the fifth season of the hit Netflix original series.
The upcoming season will take place seven years on, with some new characters being introduced to the show.
The first episode of the new series joins Netflix on Thursday, January 21.
Fate: The Winx Saga
Fate: The Winx Saga is an upcoming drama series based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, which was filmed in Wickow.
The six-part first season tells the story of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.
While learning to master their magical powers, the friends must also navigate love, rivalries, and monsters.
The series joins Netflix on Friday, January 22.
The White Tiger
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao star as a wealthy Indian couple, who’s driver (played by Adarsh Gourav) escapes from poverty and becomes an entrepreneur.
Based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga, this brand new drama film follows the driver’s epic journey, using his wit and cunning to make his way to the top.
The White Tiger joins Netflix on Friday, January 22.
Blown Away (Season 2)
This unusual reality competition follows ten master artists, who turn up the heat in glassblowing sculpture challenges.
The winner will be awarded $60,000 in prizes and an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.
Season 2 of Blown Away joins Netflix on Friday, January 22.