Here's what to watch while you stay at home

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

This month, we are being asked to stay at home in order to stay safe amid the growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

As we spend more time in the comforts of our own home than ever before, now is the perfect time to binge on some new TV shows, or pop on a favourite films.

We have rounded up the best new additions joining Netflix this week to keep you entertained.

Back To Life

This BBC series follows a woman named Miri Matteson, who returns home after spending 18 years in prison.

Although she would like to move on from her dark and conflicted past, Miri’s neighbours have not forgotten what happened all those years ago.

Season 1 of Back To Life joins the streaming giant on Tuesday, January 5.

History of Swear Words

This six-part comedy, hosted by Nicolas Cage, explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words.

The proudly profane series will be added to Netflix on Tuesday, January 5.

Surviving Death

This six-part docuseries explores personal stories and research on near-death experiences, reincarnation and paranormal phenomena.

Based on the New York Times bestselling author Leslie Kean, this investigative series hopes to shed light on the question: “What happens when we die?”

Surviving Death joins Netflix on Wednesday, January 6.

Pieces of a Woman

The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby stars as a heartbroken woman learning to live alongside a tragic loss.

She must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband, played by Shia LaBeouf, and her mother (Ellen Burstyn).

Pieces of a Woman will be added to the streaming giant on Thursday, January 7.

Tag

This 2018 comedy stars Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher and Hannibal Buress.

A group of five friends, who have been playing the game of tag for 30 years, decide to play one last game before the wedding of their undefeated player.

Tag joins Netflix on Thursday, January 7.

I Am Woman

I Am Woman tells the story of Helen Reddy, who became one of the biggest stars of her time and became an icon of the 1970s feminist movement.

The Australian singer sadly passed away in September 2020, but her legacy lives on.

The inspiring film joins Netflix on Thursday, January 7.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5)

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Giving a real-life looked inside one of the toughest prisons in the world, prisoners, prison guards, and people connected to the prison system will tell their story.

This gripping prison documentary joins Netflix on Friday, January 8.

Instant Family

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star as parents decide to adopt a teenage girl in this family comedy.

However, life turns challenging when they realise Lizzy has two more siblings.

Instant Family hits Netflix on Sunday, January 10.