The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have revealed the latest additions joining their service in the coming week.
From a star-studded, feel-good musical, to an inspiring documentary following groundbreaking surgeons, there is plenty to watch.
We’ve rounded up our top picks for the week:
Ava
Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell star in this action-thriller film about a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organisation.
As she travels the globe specialising in high profile hits, one job goes dangerously wrong, and she is forced to fight for her own survival.
Ava is coming to the platform on Monday, December 7.
Stage Mother
This 2020 drama comedy tells the story of a conservative church choir director, who inherits her late son’s drag queen club in San Francisco.
As world’s collide, the grieving mother is determined to make the club a success and honour her son’s memory.
The Surgeon’s Cut
This inspiring docuseries follows the lives and professions of four surgeons.
From life-saving procedures on an unborn child to brain tumour surgery, the four-part series provides an insight look into the amazing work of the ground-breaking surgeons.
The Surgeon’s Cut will air on Netflix on Monday, December 9.
How To Get Away With Murder (Season 6)
Season 6 of the popular thriller series joins Netflix this week.
The final season of the show continues following criminal defence lawyer and professor Annalise Keating, who teaches her closest friends how to get away with murder – as the title suggests,
The last season of How To Get Away With Murder joins the platform on Wednesday, December 9.
The Prom
Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman will all take to the screen in The Prom.
The Tony-nominated musical tells the story of a lesbian high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom, with a group of middle-aged Broadway stars fighting against the injustice.
This feel-good flick joins Netflix on Friday, December 11.
Bumblebee
Hailee Steinfeld, Dylan O’Brien and John Cena star in this 2018 sci-fi film, centred on the Transformers character of the same name.
According to the synopsis, the flick is set during the Cybertron Civil War, where Optimus Prime sends Autobot scout B-127 to Earth to form a base where they can regroup.
The scout befriends a girl named Charlie, who names him Bumblebee.
Canvas
Canvas is a 9-minute long short story that is sure to steal your heart.
After a heartbreaking loss, a grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting finds the inspiration to create again.
Get your tissues ready to watch this flick from Friday, December 11.
Giving Voice
Viola Davis and Denzel Washington feature in this 2020 documentary film about the annual August Wilson monologue competition.
Each year, thousands of high school students enter for the opportunity to perform on Broadway.
Giving Voice will join the streaming giant on Friday, December 11.