The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding a host of new films and TV shows to their platform this week.

From more festive flicks, to a highly anticipated series about the late singer Selena, we have rounded up what to watch in the coming week.

Take a look:

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

This docuseries gives an in-depth look at two iconic Christmas movies, using behind-the-scenes footage and cast and crew interviews.

The Holiday Movies That Made Us will take a look at Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

This festive series joins Netflix on Tuesday, December 1.

Cats & Dogs

Cats & Dogs is an action-comedy film perfect for family-friendly viewing.

The 2001 flick sees the furry friends go to war, as the cats try to obstruct the dogs plans to create a serum that would eliminate the canine allergies among the humans.

Cats & Dogs will hit Netflix on Tuesday, December 1.

Taking Lives

Angelina Jolie and Ethan Hawke star in this 2004 psychological thriller.