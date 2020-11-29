The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding a host of new films and TV shows to their platform this week.
From more festive flicks, to a highly anticipated series about the late singer Selena, we have rounded up what to watch in the coming week.
Take a look:
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
This docuseries gives an in-depth look at two iconic Christmas movies, using behind-the-scenes footage and cast and crew interviews.
The Holiday Movies That Made Us will take a look at Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
This festive series joins Netflix on Tuesday, December 1.
Cats & Dogs
Cats & Dogs is an action-comedy film perfect for family-friendly viewing.
The 2001 flick sees the furry friends go to war, as the cats try to obstruct the dogs plans to create a serum that would eliminate the canine allergies among the humans.
Cats & Dogs will hit Netflix on Tuesday, December 1.
Taking Lives
Angelina Jolie and Ethan Hawke star in this 2004 psychological thriller.
The film follows an FBI profiler is entrusted with the responsibility of hunting down a serial killer who assumes the identities of his victims after killing them.
The Prestige
David Bowe, Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale and Scarlett Johansson all appear in this star-studded flick.
The 2006 mystery thriller follows two friends and fellow magicians, who become bitter enemies after a sudden tragedy.
As they devote themselves to this rivalry, they make sacrifices that bring them fame but with terrible consequences.
Angela’s Christmas Wish
A sequel to the much-loved Irish Christmas cartoon Angela’s Christmas, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas.
This brand new adventure by writer and director Damien O’Connor lands on Netflix on Tuesday, December 1.
Alien Worlds
This brand new docuseries applyies the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, blending science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.
Season one of the sci-fi series drops on Wednesday, November 2.
Just Another Christmas
Stuck in a time loop during Christmas time, a family man who hates the festive season starts to learn valuable lessons about what’s truly important in life.
Just Another Christmas will be added to Netflix on Thursday, December 3.
Selena The Series
The highly anticipated show Selena: The Series tells the story of the late singer Selena Quintanilla.
The beloved star was shot and killed in 1995, just days before her 24th birthday.
The new series will follow the life of Selena, from her childhood to her rise to fame – with actress Christian Serratos portraying the star.