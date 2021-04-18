The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Another week brings more new additions to Netflix.

From a highly anticipated fantasy series, to a brand new sci-fi film, we have rounded up our top picks of TV shows and movies joining the streaming giant this month.

Take a look:

Zero

This new Netflix original tells the story of a shy boy with an extraordinary superpower: becoming invisible.

The modern hero learns about his powers when the Barrio, the district of the Milan suburb from which he wanted to escape, is in danger.

Season one of Zero comes to Netflix on Wednesday, April 21.

Searching for Sheela

Journalists and fans await Ma Anand Sheela as the infamous former Rajneesh commune’s spokesperson returns to India after decades for an interview tour.

This crime documentary joins Netflix on Thursday, April 22.

Stowaway

Starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette, this sci-fi film follows a three-person crew on a mission to Mars.

On their journey, the crew face an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on board.

Stowaway joins Netflix on Thursday, April 22.

Shadow and Bone

Based on the bestselling fantasy adventure novel by Leigh Bardugo, the upcoming series is set in a war-torn world, where soldier Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

Irish actress Danielle Galligan will star in the show as Nina Zenik.

Season one of the highly anticipated series joins Netflix on Friday, April 23.