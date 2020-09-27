Your monthly round-up of our top picks on the streaming service

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October

Netflix have released the list of movies and shows that are being added to their platform for October, and it is a jam-packed line-up.

From a brand new David Attenborough documentary, an Emmy-nominated drama series, to a series by the producers of The Haunting of Hill House – we have rounded up the best new additions coming to the streaming service next month.

Take a look:

Into The Storm

In this 2014 action film, a group of senior high school students are preparing for their graduation when disaster strikes.

A group of the students decide to document the events and aftermath of a devastating tornado that hits their hometown.

Into The Storm will join Netflix on October 1st.

The Conjuring

As Halloween looms, Netflix are adding some classic horror films to their platform.

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror film said to be based on chilling real-life events.

The film tells the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, as they work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse.

The synopsis reads: “Forced to confront a powerful demonic entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives.”

The Conjuring will be added to Netflix October 1st.

Pose (Season 2)

Season 2 of the ground-breaking US series about the underground world of 1980s ball culture, set at the height of the AIDS epidemic, is joining the streaming service this month.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the series is known for its’ diverse cast featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in history.

The show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at last years’ Emmys, with Billy Porter receiving Best Actor nominations the past two years.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, season 2 achieves a “striking balance between the grittiness of reality and the glamour of the runway.”

Season 2 of Pose is coming to Netflix on October 1st.

Generation Revolution

Generation Revolution is a feature-length documentary film, which tells the story of London’s new generation of black activists – who take to the streets to fight for change.

The 2016 film shows the Black Lives Matter protest that brought The London Black Revs into the public spotlight – and watches the youths campaign against poverty, homelessness, and racism.

This powerful documentary lands on Netflix on Thursday, October 1st.

Emily In Paris

Emily In Paris sees Lily Collins star as ambitious marketing executive Emily Cooper, who moves from Chicago after bagging the job of a lifetime in Paris.

The 10-part series, made by the creator of Sex and the City, watches the fashionable Emily as she tries to win over her new colleagues, make friends, and navigate new romances.

As well as being created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, the Sarah Jessica Parker lead show’s famous costume designer Patricia Field also styled the Netflix series – which promises to showcase some iconic looks.

Emily In Paris drops on October 2nd.

Song Exploder: How Music Gets Made

Featuring artists including Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign, this docuseries shines the spotlight on some of the world’s most successful artists.

Volume 1 of the series reveals how these hit artists bring their songs to life, in an inspiring film giving a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process of music making.

Song Exploder will drop on Netflix on October 2nd.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet will follow the iconic filmmaker and natural historian as he looks at how humanity as a species has damaged our planet.

In the brand new documentary, the 94-year-old reflects both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen.

The film aims to address some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, as David provides the solutions we need to take to save it.

The inspiring documentary will debut on the platform on October 4th.

Line of Duty (Season 5)

Line Of Duty is a hit drama series about the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anticorruption unit.

The fifth season of the hit BBC series follows Superintendent Ted Hastings, D.I. Kate Fleming, and D.S. Steve Arnott – as they investigate an Organised Crime Group with links to missing undercover officer D.S. John Corbett.

After the season finale was aired in May 2019, Line of Duty was the BBC’s most watched programme of year – after a major increase in viewings.

Season 5 hits Netflix on October 5th.

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen star in this hilarious family film about an unlikely hero.

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules.

When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real – and only he can stop them.

Hubie Halloween comes to Netflix on October 7th.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor tells a new ghost story.

The new entry in the horror franchise takes viewers into the chilling world of Henry James’ iconic horror novel – The Turn of the Screw.

The novel tells the story of a governess who looks after two children in a large house on a remote estate, and sees Victoria Pedretti and Henry Thomas return to the series in new roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor drops on Netflix on October 9th.

Deaf U

This coming-of-age reality series follows a group of Deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, in Washington, D.C.

America’s Next Top Model winner Nyle DiMarco is an executive producer on this brand new series, which gives an intimate look at how the group of friends navigate the highs and lows of college life together.

Season 1 of Deaf U is coming to Netflix on October 9th.

Rebecca

Lily James stars as a newlywed in this modern adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic novel.

The young wife finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s first wife Rebecca, whose legacy lives on in the house long after her death.

Rebecca hits the platform on October 21st.

The Grinch (2018)

Although Halloween is the next festivity coming up, Netflix are preparing to get the kids excited for Christmas already – by dropping the 2018 animated version of the Grinch.

With Benedict Cumerbatch voicing the iconic character, this is the third screen adaptation of the story of the grumpy green-furred Grinch – who hates the festive season.

6-year-old Cindy Lou Who is determined to show the Grinch what the true meaning of Christmas is, in this heartwarming classic film.

The Grinch hits the streaming service on October 11th.

The Ugly Truth

Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler star in this 2009 romantic comedy, which tells the story of hopeless romantic and TV producer Abby Richter.

Mike Chadway is hired to do a segment on her show, but his cynicism about relationships sparks arguments between the two.

Determined to show his theories about relationships are right, Mike tries to teach Abby what makes men and women tick.

The Ugly Truth drops on the streaming service on Thursday, October 1st.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

This coming-of-age film based on a 2001 bestselling novel of the same name stars the likes of Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn.

The movie tells the story of four lifelong friends who are separated for the first time, who decide to buy a pair of jeans that they will share as a way to keep in touch.

The best friends experience life, love and loss together despite being miles apart in this heartfelt teen drama.

The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants hits Netflix on Thursday, October 1st.

Paranormal Activity 4

The fourth instalment of the Paranormal Activity franchise is the sequel to the second film, and marks five years since the disappearance of characters Katie and Hunter.

The film focuses on siblings Alex and Wyatt, Alex’s boyfriend Ben, and a frightening little boy across the street named Robbie.

Frightening supernatural occurrences begin to take place around the siblings house, so they decide to use their laptops to document what’s going on.

Paranormal Activity 4 is available on Netflix from Thursday, October 1st.

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)

Although a trailer for the second season of the highly anticipated series is yet to be released, we can expect Volume 2 of the true crime show to come to Netflix at the end of the month.

Brought to Netflix by the producers of Stranger Things, this new series invites viewers to “follow the clues and solve the cases” in a collection of unsolved crimes and paranormal encounters.

The synopsis says the cases will be “rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.”

Season 2 drops on October 19th.

