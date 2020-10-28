The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in November

As October draws to a close, Netflix are adding a host of new films and TV shows to keep you entertained through the month of November.
From the highly anticipated new season of The Crown, to a heartwarming Christmas film, next month’s lineup does not disappoint.
We have rounded up our top picks of what to watch in November:
Dawson’s Creek
Dawson’s Creek was a huge hit when it ran from 1998 to 2003, and it starred a number of famous faces – including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, and Joshua Jackson.
Created by Kevin Williamson, the series followed a tight-knit group of friends—Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), and Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams)—living in the picturesque (and fictional) town of Capeside, Massachusetts.
The hit teen drama will be added to Netflix on November 1.
New York Minute
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s iconic 2004 film New York Minute is being added to the streaming giant this week, following identical twin sisters Jane and Roxy Ryan.
The twins, who have completely different personalities and style, travel to the Big Apple for the adventure of a lifetime.
Eugene Levy also starred in the flick, playing a truant office on the hunt to find Roxy – after news of her continuously missing school and forging absence letters from her father.
New York Minute will be available to watch from November 1.
White Boy Rick
White Boy Rick is a biographical crime drama film about the youngest FBI informant ever at the age of 14.
Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt play the leading roles in the film, based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer.
The film will join Netflix on November 1.
Blended
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunite for this feel-good romantic comedy, following two single parents who went on a blind date together and never wanted to see each other again afterwards.
Much to their surprise, they both end up at the same African safari resort with their children – and are forced to stay together.
Blended hits Netflix on November 1.
So Undercover
So Undercover is an action-comedy film starring Miley Cyrus as Molly, a private investigator who chose to leave high school to work with her father – a former police officer.
An FBI agent approaches the teen to go undercover in the one place they’re unable to infiltrate – a college sorority.
Transforming herself from the tough, streetwise investigator, to a sorority girl, Molly sets out on a mission to maintain her cover while protecting her sorority sisters.
The film joins Netflix on November 1.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett star in this Oscar-nominated film about Benjamin Button, a man who starts aging backwards with bizarre consequences.
Born 80-years-old, Benjamin grows younger as time goes by, experiencing life and love like no other.
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button joins Netflix on November 1.
Music and Lyrics
Hugh Grant stars as a washed up singer who is given a couple days to compose a chart-topping hit for an aspiring teen sensation.
In the process, he forms a relationship with a former pop music idol, played by Drew Barrymore – in this romantic musical comedy.
Music and Lyrics will be added to the platform on November 1.
Operation Christmas Drop
Getting you into the festive spirit, this feel-good Christmas film tells the story of a tradition that started in 1952 that serves as a training mission for the U.S. Air Force.
Operation: Christmas Drop sees where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighbouring islands.
The film joins the platform on November 5.
Country Ever After
This heart-felt docuseries follows the life of country artist Coffey Anderson and his wife, hip-hop dancer Criscilla.
The film will see the couple juggle family life, career goals and tests of faith, as well as Criscilla’s battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
The reality show will join Netflix on November 6.
Undercover (Season 2)
Season two of the hit thriller is coming, bringing viewers a new case and a new villain with it.
With the help from her ex-colleague Bob, Kim’s research into an illegal arms trade in Syria leads her to El Dorado Ranch, a country and western ranch in the Belgium flatlands.
Bob goes undercover and tries to get in the good graces of the arms-dealing Berger brothers. From behind bars, Ferry continues his search for the true identity of the undercover agents that arrested him., while Polly tries to figure out who her father really is.
Season 2 drops on the platform on November 9.
The Crown (Season 4)
The Crown is back with the fourth highly-anticipated season.
This season will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change, and as expected, the storyline will largely focus on Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.
The couple wed in 1981, and welcomed two sons together – Prince William and Prince Harry. However, they decided to separate in 1991, and went on to divorce in 1996.
Season four drops on Netflix on November 15.
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square
This brand new holiday musical features 14 original songs from the one and only Dolly Parton.
The film follows small town “Scrooge” Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) as she’s visited by a rhinestone-bedazzled angel (Dolly) who guides her on a musical journey of redemption.
The festive film joins Netflix on November 22.