The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in November

As October draws to a close, Netflix are adding a host of new films and TV shows to keep you entertained through the month of November.

From the highly anticipated new season of The Crown, to a heartwarming Christmas film, next month’s lineup does not disappoint.

We have rounded up our top picks of what to watch in November:

Dawson’s Creek

Dawson’s Creek was a huge hit when it ran from 1998 to 2003, and it starred a number of famous faces – including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, and Joshua Jackson.

Created by Kevin Williamson, the series followed a tight-knit group of friends—Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), and Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams)—living in the picturesque (and fictional) town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

The hit teen drama will be added to Netflix on November 1.

New York Minute

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s iconic 2004 film New York Minute is being added to the streaming giant this week, following identical twin sisters Jane and Roxy Ryan.

The twins, who have completely different personalities and style, travel to the Big Apple for the adventure of a lifetime.

Eugene Levy also starred in the flick, playing a truant office on the hunt to find Roxy – after news of her continuously missing school and forging absence letters from her father.

New York Minute will be available to watch from November 1.

White Boy Rick

White Boy Rick is a biographical crime drama film about the youngest FBI informant ever at the age of 14.

Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt play the leading roles in the film, based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer.

The film will join Netflix on November 1.

Blended

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunite for this feel-good romantic comedy, following two single parents who went on a blind date together and never wanted to see each other again afterwards.

Much to their surprise, they both end up at the same African safari resort with their children – and are forced to stay together.

Blended hits Netflix on November 1.

So Undercover

So Undercover is an action-comedy film starring Miley Cyrus as Molly, a private investigator who chose to leave high school to work with her father – a former police officer.

An FBI agent approaches the teen to go undercover in the one place they’re unable to infiltrate – a college sorority.

Transforming herself from the tough, streetwise investigator, to a sorority girl, Molly sets out on a mission to maintain her cover while protecting her sorority sisters.

The film joins Netflix on November 1.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett star in this Oscar-nominated film about Benjamin Button, a man who starts aging backwards with bizarre consequences.

Born 80-years-old, Benjamin grows younger as time goes by, experiencing life and love like no other.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button joins Netflix on November 1.

Music and Lyrics

Hugh Grant stars as a washed up singer who is given a couple days to compose a chart-topping hit for an aspiring teen sensation.

In the process, he forms a relationship with a former pop music idol, played by Drew Barrymore – in this romantic musical comedy.

Music and Lyrics will be added to the platform on November 1.

Operation Christmas Drop

Getting you into the festive spirit, this feel-good Christmas film tells the story of a tradition that started in 1952 that serves as a training mission for the U.S. Air Force.