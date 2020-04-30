The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in May

As April finally draws to a close, it can be tough to find something to beat the boredom during these long days.

Thankfully, Netflix has a number of new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in May.

From the highly anticipated series Hollywood to the action-packed film Rogue Warfare, there are so many to choose from.

Let’s take a look at our top picks:

Hollywood – May 1st

This new limited series directed by the talented Ryan Murphy focuses on the glitz and glamour of the Golden Age of cinema.

Set in post-war America, the show follows aspiring actors and actresses who will do anything to make their dreams come true.

With a star-studded cast including Darren Criss and Jim Parsons, this series is not to be missed.

Mrs. Serial Killer – May 1st

If you are looking for a thriller to watch this May Bank Holiday weekend, Mrs. Serial Killer is the one for you.

The film follows a jailed doctor’s wife who is determined to prove his innocence.

She sets out to commit a copycat crime to show he’s not guilty.

This intense Netflix original is sure to send chills down your spine.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill – May 5th

If you love Jerry Seinfeld and the Seinfeld series, then you will love Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill.

The hour-long stand-up comedy was recorded at the Beacon Theater in New York.

This special is the perfect choice for your tickle bone and to forget about the quarantine blues!

Dead To Me (Season 2) – May 8th

After the success of the first series, this dark comedy returns for another jam-packed season.

The television show focuses on the unlikely friendship between cynical widower Jen, played by Christina Applegate, and her grief support group Judy, played by Linda Cardellini.

This series is the perfect new binge-watch.

Rogue Warfare – May 9th

Rogue Warfare is an action-packed thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The movie tells the harrowing tale of a group of elite soldiers who go behind enemy lines to free their captive leader from terrorists.

This jam-packed movie filled with action and violence will make lockdown seem like a walk in the park!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs the Reverend – May 12th

The interactive special will be an experience like no other.

The show previously aired for four seasons and followed the life of Kimmy Schmidt, a young woman who is rescued from a doomsday cult and starts life over again in New York City.

In this special, Kimmy is set to marry an English Prince but she soon discovers that her former captor Reverend Richard is hiding more women.

With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earning 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, it is bound to put a smile on your face.

The special also stars Daniel Radcliffe – need we say more?

Schitt’s Creek (Season 6) – May 14

The sixth series of Schitt’s Creek will sadly be its last.

When Johnny Rose and his family suddenly go bankrupt, they’re forced to rebuild their empire from their last remaining asset, the rural town Schitt’s Creek.

With a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the hilarious comedy has a cult following all over the world.

White Lines – May 15

This is one of the most highly anticipated TV shows to hit Netflix right now.

From the creators of Money Heist, the show sees the body of a Manchester DJ called Axl discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza.

This one will be a must-watch.

Space Force (Season 1) – May 29

Another new Netflix series is landing on the streaming service next month.

Written by the creators of the US Office, the comedy is based on Donald Trump’s newly-established military branch called Space Force.

The mockumentary will definitely have you laughing out loud on your sofa.

