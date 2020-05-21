These are stellar new editions

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in June

As May finally draws to a close, it can be difficult to find something you haven’t watched on Netflix already.

Thankfully, the streaming service has a number of new movies and TV shows coming in June – and the line-up does not fail to disappoint.

From the highly-anticipated final season of 13 reasons Why to the classic Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, there is something for everyone.

Let’s take a look at our top picks:

The Addams Family – June 2nd

This spooktacular animation picture is the perfect movie to watch with the family.

The film follows the mysterious and creepy members of the Addams family as they prepare for a visit from their relatives.

With a star-studded cast including Chloë Grace Moretz and Charlize Theron, this film is a must-watch.

Fuller House (Season 5B) – June 2nd

This popular television series is a great choice for your tickle bone.

Fuller House revolves around Stephanie and her new baby as she tries to raise the newborn with help from her loved ones.

With the final episodes landing on Netflix on June 2, this sitcom is sure to brighten up your day.

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) – June 5th

This controversial drama will release its final episodes on the streaming service on June 5.

The series famously follows Clay Jensen and the students of Liberty High, as they try and navigate life whilst dealing with teenage suicide, drug abuse and murder.

In the fourth and final season, the students prepare to graduate high school, however, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might change their lives forever.

It’s not to be missed.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – June 5th

If you are looking for an action-packed motion picture, then this is the film for you.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom follows Owen and Claire as they mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from extinction.

This sci-fi film will have viewers on the edge of their seat.

Queer Eye (Season 5) – June 5th

This feel-good makeover show will hit the streaming service on June 5.

The reality series follows Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness as they bring a wave of positivity into people’s lives up and down the US.

With ten jam-packed episodes to watch, you will fall in love with these hilarious men.

Hereditary – June 15th

If you are looking for an intense thriller to watch, then look no further than Hereditary.

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel terrifying secrets and try to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.

With an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this horror-drama is sure to send chills down your spine.

The Politician (Season 2) – June 19th

After the success of the first series, this comedy-drama returns for another jam-packed season.

The series centres on the story of Payton Hobart and political race to become the next president of USA.

With famous faces such as Ben Platt and Gwenyth Paltrow, it is the perfect new binge-watch.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – June 26th

Who can ever forget this upbeat classic?

The sequel to the iconic film franchise is launching on Netflix next month.

In 1979, a young Donna embarks on a trip across Europe after she graduates from university and she meets Harry, Bill and Sam on her travels.

This movie will have you singing along to all of the ABBA classics.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.