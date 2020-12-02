The best moments from this year’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here so far

The King or Queen of the Castle will be crowned on Friday

The best moments from this year’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out...

The final of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here airs on Friday, December 4.

With just six campmates remaining, viewers will vote for their King or Queen of the Castle, choosing between Jordan North, Shane Richie, Giovanna Fletcher, Mo Farah, Vernon Kay and AJ Pritchard.

Ahead of the final, we have rounded up some of the best moments from the series so far.

Jordan North’s dramatic entrance

Radio DJ Jordan North has come a long way since entering the show, facing his biggest fears and even becoming camp leader.

When he first entered the show, the 30-year-old had to abseil down a cliff to meet his fellow campmates, leaving Jordan worse for wear.

The York native was left physically sick ahead of the challenge, admitting: “I can’t believe I was sick, I’ve only been here 5 minutes and I’m puking up already.”

Jordan North’s ‘Happy Place’

After not getting off to a great start in camp, viewers rewarded Jordan by continuously voting for him to partake in a number of Bushtucker trials to face more fears.

Jordan admitted snakes were one of his biggest fears, and he was put to the ultimate test in ‘The Viper Vault’.

Ant and Dec watched on unable to contain their laughter as the star continues to comfort himself by saying, “Happy place, happy place,” in an iconic scene.

‘Frights Of The Round Table’ eating trial

Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard and Jordan North all took part in the first eating trial of the season, and it did not disappoint.

TV presenter Vernon was horrified after unveiling his first meal, deer’s testicles.

“Oh it’s not even warm,” he said, as he picked up his “chosen testicle”, which he struggled to keep down.

Russell Watson convinces campmates he’s seen a ghost

Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall undertook a series of secret challenges upon entering the castle, as they tried to win luxury items for their campmates.

Classical singer Russell was given the task of convincing his campmates he had seen a ghost, and he gave a convincing performance.

The campmates appeared obviously worried by Russell’s “ghostly” encounter, as the star screamed loudly in fake panic.

Mo Farah’s first solo Bushtucker trial

Despite his usual quiet demeaner, Mo Farah has been one of the loudest screamers on the series.

In his first solo Bushtucker trail, the Olympian had Ant and Dec is hysterics, as he screamed throughout the trial.

Mo screamed as he put his hand inside a hole filled with slime, and was pushed to the ground by a disgusting amount of offal.

Ruthie Henshall’s royal encounter

Ruthie Henshall revealed ALL about her previous romance with Prince Edward, who she dated on-and-off for about five years in the 1990s.

Speaking to Shane Richie, Ruthie joked: “You performed in Buckingham Palace, you sang in the gardens, I shagged in the bedrooms!”

She added: “Lovely bloke. And I genuinely fell in love with him.”

Beverley Callard accidentally insults Vernon Kay

Poor @beverleycallard really put her foot in it insulting one of @vernonkay's most successful TV shows! 😂🙊 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E8UG17snSn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2020

From 2013-2014, Vernon Kay hosted an ITV series called Splash! – which saw fifteen celebrities learn how to dive before performing in front of a panel of judges, and viewers at home.

As the celebrities chatted around the fire, the conversation turned to Splash, and Beverley said she thought it was a stupid programme.

The celebrities reminded a mortified Beverley that Vernon used to present it, and she said: “Oh no, I’m so sorry, Vernon, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”

Speaking in the Telegraph, Beverley said: “I wanted to curl up and die, poor Vernon. I’m notorious for putting my foot in it, and I really did there.”

Shane Richie faces 200 spiders

EastEnders star Shane Richie faced a terrifying challenge along with 200 spiders, as he tried to win meals for camp.

“How many?!” Shane screamed, before telling Dec: “You don’t have to keep reminding me.”

Beverley Callard’s raving review of her husband

After Coronation Street star Beverley opened up about her ten-year marriage to Jon McEwan, the unsuspecting husband earned a new nickname.

“He is a mega shag, that’s what I call him,” Beverley revealed to her campmates, with Ant and Dec then starting a hilarious viral trend.

Following the actress’ revelation, the duo urged viewers to get the hashtag #MegaShag trending on Twitter, which they did.

Jessica Plummer vile drinking challenge

‘Sickening Stalls’ forced Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie to drink 6 vile concoctions each, in order to win meals for camp.

The drinks included blended fermented duck eggs, blended fish eyes, blended pig’s vagina, and more.