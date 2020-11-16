Shopping local is the best gift you can give Irish businesses this Christmas

The Best Gifts From Irish Brands This Christmas

Now more than ever, Irish businesses need our support.

With Christmas just around the corner, shopping local is the best gift you can give to Irish business owners who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

From luxurious to more personal and thoughtful gifts, we have rounded up some of the best Irish businesses to shop from this Christmas:

One4All Voucher

A One4All voucher is the ultimate gift of choice, giving the recipient thousands of ways to pick out their own perfect present.

An ideal gift for those who are impossible to buy for, the voucher can be used in hundreds of shops, restaurants and even cinemas across the nation.

To purchase a gift voucher or to see the full list of outlets where the voucher can be used, click HERE.

Jane D’Arcy Candle Gift

This Irish owned luxury home fragrance brand specialises in beautifully scented 100% natural soy wax candles and reed diffusers.

For the ultimate luxurious and thoughtful gift, Jane D’Arcy allows customers to build their own gift, adding a special personal touch.

Choose your favourite candle and/or diffusion fragrance, add a personalised message, and the brand will do the rest – helping you to create the perfect gift.

Candles are available for €30, while a diffuser costs €35, and you can check out the full range HERE.

Reyna Candles

Reyna Candles is a small-business based in Kildare which specialises in stunning Femme candles.

Made with 100% soy wax, the candles are available in two shapes mimicking the female body – Aria and Avery.

The candles come in a range of colours and scents, including Christmas-inspired fragrances such as Mulled Pear & Cranberry and Christmas Pudding.

These popular products are selling fast, and are available for €20 each HERE.

The Bronze & Brighten Tan & Whitening Kit

These two beloved Irish brands have teamed up for the ultimate pamper package.

The Bronze & Brighten Tan & Whitening Kit includes products from both Tan Organic and Beverly Hills Formula to give you everything you need for a beautiful bronzed tan and Hollywood white smile.

This gift set contains:

Professional 2 in 1 Whitening kit

Advanced Silver Whitening toothpaste

5008 Filament toothbrush

Mini toothpastes x 3

Self-Tan Mousse

Eraser Glove

Duo Tanning Glove

Pick up yours for €54.99 HERE.

Irish Linen House Face Masks

The perfect stocking filler this Christmas, these face masks will keep the recipient safe while also looking stylish.

What’s more, a percentage from the sale of each of these comfortable and breathable masks will be donated to two local charities – The Capuchin Day Centre For Homeless and Depaul.

Coming in a range of colours suited to both males and females, these masks are made from sustainable 100% Irish linen and are suitable for sensitive skin.

These masks are available for €19.00 HERE.

Betty and Biddy Jewellery

Irish company Betty and Biddy offer stunning and affordable jewellery suitable for all occasions.

From their star sign collection, their best-selling Réiltín collection, initialled pieces, or even pieces with Irish phrases, this company keep on trend with the latest looks.

Their full collection is available HERE, offering a wide range of pieces perfect for a special gift.

Spotlight Oral Care Christmas Gift set

Galway sisters Lisa and Vanessa Creavan’s teeth whitening products are some of the best on the market, and this set is the perfect go-to to give someone the gift of a glistening smile this Christmas.

This gift set contains:

Teeth whitening strips

Toothpaste for whitening teeth

Mouthwash for whitening teeth

Spotlight Teeth White Pen

Spotlight Oral Care Floss for whitening

Jade Roller and gua sha facial massager

Luxury pillow case and eye sleep mask

Wireless phone charger

Bamboo toothbrush

This Spotlight gift is worth €135, but is available to purchase now at Boots for a steal of €59 HERE.

As Cute As A Button Personalised Frame

Based in Kildare, As Cute As A Button was set up by Siobhan Maguire and offers a huge range of personalised frames for all occasions.

The stunning small company creates colourful and unique designs to suit whoever the recipient may be – from grandparents to godparents, newborns to newly weds, families and friends.

Prices range from €37.99 to €49.99, and are sure to make someone feel extra special this Christmas.

Shop the full range HERE.

Bellamianta Bella Babes Gift Set

This eight piece tanning set is the ultimate gift for the wannabe bronzed goddess in your life.

With a medium tanning mousse, glycolic body scrub, gradual tanning moisturiser, dark body makeup, bronzing powder, luxury tanning mitts, exfoliating mitt AND a luxury body tanning brush, this set has everything needed for the perfect sun-kissed glow.

The set is currently on offer in Boots for €49.99, saving you a whopping €80.01, so grab yours HERE while stocks last.

The Girly Night Paddy Box

Do you have a loved one abroad who can’t make it home this Christmas? The Paddy Box offers Irish hampers across the globe.

Their newest addition is the Girly Night In Box, which includes all the Irish products you need for a pamper night in.

The box includes:

6 pack of Tayto’s cheese and onion crisps

Barry’s or Lyons tea

Purple snack bars

Old school sweets

Fluffy socks

A candle from Irish Botanicals

Tan from Cocoa Brown with a mitt

A bamboo toothbrush and whitening paste from Spotlight

Cleansing pads from Moxi Loves

21 pack of bobbins

A bubble sheet mask

An Irish map gold necklace from The Petite Boutique



The hamper costs €65 and is available HERE.

Love In A Box

Love In A Box is an Irish company building thoughtful gift boxes with unique designs and presentations.

This Mindful Gift Box is the perfect gift for someone who likes to relax, which contains:

Solaris White Tea Chai Loose Leaf.

A gorgeous mug to appreciate your chai tea.

Fikkerts Herbis hand cream made with cocoa butter, avocado oil and vitamin E.

A terracotta St Eval’s tealight.

Rose petal soaps that can be used in the bath or in the shower.

A greeting card and a gift tag of your choice.

The Mindful Gift Box is available for €45 HERE, with a variety of other boxes available HERE.

Box of Kindness

Box of Kindness is a Cork business that sells personalised luxury gift boxes, who’s motto is “Small Gestures Matter”.

This is the perfect way to go the extra mile to show someone you care, creating a thoughtful box filled with personal touches.

From mugs to photo frames, chocolates to prosecco, this company provides something for every occasion with a variety of prices.

Check out their Instagram HERE and you order via DM or the email in their bio.

Lemon & Duke Drink Hampers

Dublin based restaurant Lemon & Duke are selling stunning drink hampers to create the perfect beverages over the Christmas season.

The hampers come with a selection of tasty products as well as the tools you need to create a classic cocktail , with an instructions leaflet also provided.

Choose from a selection of hampers, including:

Premium Wine Hamper €65

Jameson Black Barrel €85

Absolut Moscow Mule €85

Hendrick’s Midsummer Spritz € 100

Gin Bramble €100

Delivery is available in the Dublin and Greater Dublin area for a price of €10 per location.

For further enquiries or to purchase a hamper, email [email protected]

Life Style Sports Voucher

Give the gift of choice this Christmas by purchasing an online voucher for Life Style Sports.

As Ireland’s largest sports retailer, there are hundreds of gifts for the recipient to choose from.

Whether it be sporting and gym gear, to a brand new pair of stylish trainers, pick up a voucher HERE.