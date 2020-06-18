The Best Gifts For Father’s Day This Weekend

This Father’s Day will be a little different for many people, especially for those who will need to keep to social distancing rules this weekend.

With shops only starting to re-open it’s a tricky time to find the right present to celebrate the occasion, but worry not, we have rounded up the best options for your dad this Sunday.

From the perfect voucher to driving experiences, take a look at the best gifts for Father’s Day:

One4All

We may be limited to virtual hugs and chats with our dear dads this Father’s Day, but we can still show our appreciation with a thoughtful gift, delivered directly to him on Sunday 21st June.

For those social distancing from their dad this Father’s Day, the One4all Digital Gift Card is the perfect, safe solution – as you can send it direct to his phone.

The One4all Digital Gift Card is the first gift card of its kind and can be bought, sent and spent from a smartphone, laptop or desktop.

To ensure a personal touch, in-built customisation features allow you to create a video message, insert a favourite image, and add your own text to the Digital Gift Card before delivering instantly, via text or email, to your dad or father figure in your life.

Just like the One4all Gift Card you know and love, the Digital Gift Card can be used with over 8,500 retail and online partners including Tesco, Arnotts, DID Electrical, Elverys Sports, McGuirks Golf and many more, giving your dad the choice to wait for his favourite store to reopen or to spend online for a Father’s Day treat.

The One4all Digital Gift Card can be spent in-store using contactless payment or online, like a standard Visa Debit Card.

To purchase a One4all Digital Gift Card, simply log on to one4all.ie or download the

One4all app from the App Store or Google Play and follow the simple steps to purchase, customise and send a One4all Digital Gift Card to your dad in an instant.

SnugPub

Looking for something unique this Father’s Day? Why not get your dad his own garden bar from SnugPug?

The Cork based Irish owned business came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic, mixed with the sudden spell of sunny weather.

The brand thought how blissful it would be to have your very own garden bar open anytime in the comfort of your home especially while not being able to head down to your local for a drink.

The SnugPub brand is all about delivering a high quality product using the finest weather treated timber and quality workmanship and simultaneously an impeccable service.

They pride ourselves in everything they do and with all the extras you could dream of for your very own pub available at the touch of a button in one place.

SnugPub is snug enough to fit anywhere and more affordable than you may think and they deliver nationwide.

Check out the SnugPub order page right HERE.

Mondello Driving Experience

Does your dad have a need for speed? Then this gift could be perfect for you.

Mondello Park is the only International standard Motorsport Venue in Ireland, plus the County Kildare venue is also home to Ireland’s most extensive range of adrenaline filled driving experience

Mondello Park have a brilliant offer on this week, just in time for Father’s Day. This week you can buy any BMW M2 Experience or M4 Experience and get another Completely FREE!

You can book right HERE.

*Drivers must be over 18 and hold a full driving licence.

TanOrganic

It’s that time of year where it’s completely acceptable to give Dad the gift of pampering skincare products. And at TanOrganic they’ve got your Father’s Day gifts sorted.

Moisturising Facial Serum

For Dads With Beards, look no further for a quick and easy beard grooming routine. TanOrganic Moisturising Facial Serum is a unique blend of 8 different natural plant oils including argan oil, borage seed oil and rosehip oil.

It’s ideal for men as it can be used on their beards, simply massage it into the face and it will help to keep the skin hydrated and moisturised, preventing dry skin which is the cause of an itchy beard. For Dads That Shave: Apply a few drops before shaving for amazing razor glide and close, comfortable shave so no more dreaded shaving rash.

Was €24.99 now €16.66

Skin Magic Wonder Balm

Skincare For Dads: A magical wonder balm, this multi-purpose skin balm hydrates, nourishes, and heals the skin with a superb formula – a potent mix of hydrating oils and the innovative and amazing vegan certified Japanese wax tree that retains skin moisture like no other.

TanOrganic’s Skin Magic Wonder Balm promotes healing and builds a protective shield against the elements of a scorching summer, snowy winter, and dehydrating air conditioning.

Your dad will love the scent of citrus, natural ingredients and anti-fungal properties, this Skin Magic Wonder Balm has an infinite amount of uses and is a must-have for any savvy traveler.

Was €29.99 now €23.99.

More info at TanOrganic.com