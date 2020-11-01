It's almost time for the festive season

The best Christmas movies on Netflix

Now that Halloween is over, people around the world have already began the countdown to Christmas.

To get you into the festive spirit ahead of the season, we have rounded up the best Christmas films that are on Netflix right now, plus the flicks coming in the weeks ahead.

Take a look at our top picks:

The Holiday

The Holiday is a classic Christmas favourite starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law.

The romantic comedy follows two women who swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues.

However, their lives change unexpectedly when they both fall in love with local men.

The Holiday is on Netflix now.

Christmas With The Kranks

This 2004 Christmas comedy that follows a family who decide they won’t be celebrating the festive season, instead planning a cruise in the Caribbean instead

However, this news does not go down well with their Christmas-obsessed neighbours set out to win the annual “best decorated street” competition.

Christmas With The Kranks is on Netflix now.

The Grinch

Benedict Cumerbatch voices the iconic character in the third screen adaptation of the story of the grumpy green-furred Grinch – who hates the festive season.

6-year-old Cindy Lou Who is determined to show the Grinch what the true meaning of Christmas is, in this heartwarming classic film.

The Grinch is on Netflix now.

Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this festive film with a twist, about a couple of strangers who hate Christmas.

After constantly finding themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates during the season, the duo make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year.

Despite assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they end up finding out that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

This romantic comedy joined Netflix earlier this week.

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens stars in this 2018 Christmas romantic comedy, which sees a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago who looks identical to her.

As well as swapping lives, the women also fall in love with each other’s beaus.

You can watch The Princess Switch on Netflix now.

The Christmas Chronicles

From the producer of Home Alone and Harry Potter, The Christmas Chronicles follows siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce, who hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.