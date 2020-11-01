The best Christmas movies on Netflix

Now that Halloween is over, people around the world have already began the countdown to Christmas.
To get you into the festive spirit ahead of the season, we have rounded up the best Christmas films that are on Netflix right now, plus the flicks coming in the weeks ahead.
Take a look at our top picks:
The Holiday
The Holiday is a classic Christmas favourite starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law.
The romantic comedy follows two women who swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues.
However, their lives change unexpectedly when they both fall in love with local men.
The Holiday is on Netflix now.
Christmas With The Kranks
This 2004 Christmas comedy that follows a family who decide they won’t be celebrating the festive season, instead planning a cruise in the Caribbean instead
However, this news does not go down well with their Christmas-obsessed neighbours set out to win the annual “best decorated street” competition.
Christmas With The Kranks is on Netflix now.
The Grinch
Benedict Cumerbatch voices the iconic character in the third screen adaptation of the story of the grumpy green-furred Grinch – who hates the festive season.
6-year-old Cindy Lou Who is determined to show the Grinch what the true meaning of Christmas is, in this heartwarming classic film.
The Grinch is on Netflix now.
Holidate
Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this festive film with a twist, about a couple of strangers who hate Christmas.
After constantly finding themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates during the season, the duo make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year.
Despite assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they end up finding out that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.
This romantic comedy joined Netflix earlier this week.
The Princess Switch
Vanessa Hudgens stars in this 2018 Christmas romantic comedy, which sees a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago who looks identical to her.
As well as swapping lives, the women also fall in love with each other’s beaus.
You can watch The Princess Switch on Netflix now.
The Christmas Chronicles
From the producer of Home Alone and Harry Potter, The Christmas Chronicles follows siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce, who hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.
A Christmas Prince Trilogy
The first film follows an aspiring young journalist is sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king.
After falling in love and getting engaged, the sequel to the film A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding sees the couple prepare for their big day.
In the third and final instalment so far, The Christmas Prince: A Royal Baby brings the couple the ultimate Christmas prince, a baby on the way.
All three films are on Netflix now.
Operation Christmas Drop
Getting you into the festive spirit, this feel-good Christmas film tells the story of a tradition that started in 1952 that serves as a training mission for the U.S. Air Force.
Operation: Christmas Drop sees where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighbouring islands.
The film joins the platform on November 5.
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square
This brand new holiday musical features 14 original songs from the one and only Dolly Parton.
The film follows small town “Scrooge” Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) as she’s visited by a rhinestone-bedazzled angel (Dolly) who guides her on a musical journey of redemption.
The festive film joins Netflix on November 22.
Arthur Christmas
This animated film tells the story of Santa’s gawky son Arthur.
When Arthur learns that because of a technical glitch a little girl’s Christmas gift has been misplaced, he sets out on a mission to deliver the present before it is too late.
The sweet family flick is on Netflix now.
Nativity!
This musical comedy film follows Paul, a primary school teacher, is asked to produce the year’s nativity play.
Paul lies to his opponent that the play will be turning into a Hollywood film, leading to a hilarious family flick.
Nativity! is on Netflix now.
A Bad Mom’s Christmas
In this Christmas sequel to the Bad Moms film, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, and Jay Hernandez star in this festive comedy.
Feeling underappreciated, moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations that comes with the Christmas holidays.
Making the festive season even harder than usual, the moms must host their own demanding mothers.
A Bad Mom’s Christmas is on Netflix now.