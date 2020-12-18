We can't wait to curl up on the couch and watch these!

The best Christmas movies and TV shows on Netflix

Christmas is just days away, which means its officially acceptable to binge watch some festive flicks and TV series.

So, to get you in the festive spirit this weekend, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best Christmas films and TV shows that are on Netflix right now.

Take a look at our top picks:

The Holiday

The Holiday is a classic Christmas favourite starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law.

The romantic comedy follows two women who swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues.

However, their lives change unexpectedly when they both fall in love with local men.

Christmas With The Coopers

The Coopers and their extended family are about to have the best Christmas Eve celebration ever, until unexpected events and visitors turn it into a total mess.

The comedy film follows a dysfunctional family and their holiday-season reunion as four generations reluctantly try to get along for just one day.

Christmas With The Kranks

This 2004 Christmas comedy that follows a family who decide they won’t be celebrating the festive season, instead planning a cruise in the Caribbean instead

However, this news does not go down well with their Christmas-obsessed neighbours set out to win the annual “best decorated street” competition.

The Grinch

Benedict Cumerbatch voices the iconic character in the third screen adaptation of the story of the grumpy green-furred Grinch – who hates the festive season.

6-year-old Cindy Lou Who is determined to show the Grinch what the true meaning of Christmas is, in this heartwarming classic film.

Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this festive film with a twist, about a couple of strangers who hate Christmas.

After constantly finding themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates during the season, the duo make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year.

Despite assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they end up finding out that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens stars in this 2018 Christmas romantic comedy, which sees a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago who looks identical to her.

As well as swapping lives, the women also fall in love with each other’s beaus.

The Princess Switch 2

The sequel film sees Vanessa Hudgens reprise her roles as lookalikes Stacy and Margaret, with the new flick adding a third character for the actress to play.

In the latest instalment to the Christmas romantic-comedy, Margaret’s lookalike cousin Fiona shows up with her own agenda, as she attempts to claim Margaret’s crown.

The Christmas Chronicles

From the producer of Home Alone and Harry Potter, The Christmas Chronicles follows siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce, who hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.